Eunice Jacqueline Fallings’s Newly Released “True Life Is in Your Mouth and Heart” is an Inspiring Exploration of Faith and Spiritual Transformation
“True Life Is in Your Mouth and Heart” from Christian Faith Publishing author Eunice Jacqueline Fallings is a powerful reflection on the reality of faith, the significance of confession, and how the truth of God's Word shapes the believer's life.
New York, NY, January 06, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “True Life Is in Your Mouth and Heart,” a compelling spiritual guide that delves into the biblical truths about faith and confession, is the creation of published author, Eunice Jacqueline Fallings.
Fallings shares, “Reality = Truth = Reality
“Facts change from time to time, as more information is accumulated, but reality and truth stay constant as the Bible truth is manifested in our everyday lives and in the world.
“Truth (no evolution lately).
“The sun, moon, and stars not only continue to shine in the Garden of Eden but all over the world—truth.
“We still have apples, oranges ,pears, and grass, all the things that God said let there be and said were good, truth, and we’re still living that truth. It is good.
“God called the earth dry land. Heavens and the earth and the host of them were finished in six days—truth, and it’s still working!
“Adam was formed out of dust of the earth and the breath of God. He had a one-on-one relationship with God, but he disobeyed, and that brought about death and separation from God the Father (Genesis 3:3).
“Adam’s imputed sin, by one man’s sin = we all become sinners—truth.
“Imputed (is sin passed to man), all of us are sinners because of Adam’s sin (Romans 5:12).
“In death, to dust our bodies return, but our souls return to God (Genesis 3:19; Genesis 2:7) for judgment. You don’t have to teach the children how to sin. Think about it! Adam disobeyed God (sin); that’s what disobedience to God’s Word is. It’s the same today, but God so loved the world (us) he gave the antidote for sin!
“New creation!
His forgiveness!
The propitiation!
Reconciliation!
Justification!
The ultimate sacrifice!
“We can’t hold Adam’s feet to the fire anymore. God offers us eternal life! True life is offered to us by God, and you can find it in your mouth!”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Eunice Jacqueline Fallings’s new book encourages readers to align their lives with the eternal truths found in God's Word, guiding them toward a deeper understanding of faith and spiritual transformation.
Consumers can purchase “True Life Is in Your Mouth and Heart” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “True Life Is in Your Mouth and Heart,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
