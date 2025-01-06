William Maxwell’s Newly Released "Grandparenting 101A" is a Practical Guide for Empowering Future Generations
“Grandparenting 101A: Ten Lessons on Wealth Creation and Management by Grandparents to Grandchildren” from Christian Faith Publishing author William Maxwell is an innovative and inspiring manual that combines timeless wisdom with practical strategies to help grandparents guide their grandchildren in building and managing wealth.
Eloy, AR, January 06, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Christian Faith Publishing is pleased to announce a major breakthrough in strengthening the bedrock of all civilizations: The family. The book is titled “GrandParenting 101A.” Sages such as Confucius and Plato anticipated Jesus Christ, the Founder of a new religion, to affirm the power of love in the family to lift humanity from savage behavior to civilized behavior. Confucius, 500 years before Christ, strengthened the family so strongly that crime in the Province of Lu (present day Shandong in China) fell to zero, according to the famous historian Will Durant.
Two of Confucius’ strategies are well-known, one was advocated by Thomas Jefferson for Virginia but rejected there. They are “Make sure that every family owns sufficient land to be self-sustaining.” Both Confucius and Jefferson knew that families that own land have no need to commit crimes. The second most powerful stabilizing influence on family life advocated by Confucius was “Encourage the grandparents to participate in every child’s early education.” A 95-year-old professor trained at Oxford and Harvard universities and well-known in scholarly circles around the world, Professor William Maxwell, combines lessons from the Old and the New Testament with research-based ideas proposed by two great economists, Professors Adam Smith and Milton Friedman, to propose ten common-sense ideas whereby the grandparents help educate all children to become economically independent by age 15 and both wealthy and spiritually virtuous by age 40.
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, William Maxwell’s new book offers practical lessons for grandparents to play a proactive role in their grandchildren’s financial and personal development. With a blend of academic rigor, personal insight, and actionable advice, the book provides tools for fostering entrepreneurial and wealth-building skills from an early age.
Consumers can purchase “Grandparenting 101A: Ten Lessons on Wealth Creation and Management by Grandparents to Grandchildren” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Grandparenting 101A: Ten Lessons on Wealth Creation and Management by Grandparents to Grandchildren,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Two of Confucius’ strategies are well-known, one was advocated by Thomas Jefferson for Virginia but rejected there. They are “Make sure that every family owns sufficient land to be self-sustaining.” Both Confucius and Jefferson knew that families that own land have no need to commit crimes. The second most powerful stabilizing influence on family life advocated by Confucius was “Encourage the grandparents to participate in every child’s early education.” A 95-year-old professor trained at Oxford and Harvard universities and well-known in scholarly circles around the world, Professor William Maxwell, combines lessons from the Old and the New Testament with research-based ideas proposed by two great economists, Professors Adam Smith and Milton Friedman, to propose ten common-sense ideas whereby the grandparents help educate all children to become economically independent by age 15 and both wealthy and spiritually virtuous by age 40.
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, William Maxwell’s new book offers practical lessons for grandparents to play a proactive role in their grandchildren’s financial and personal development. With a blend of academic rigor, personal insight, and actionable advice, the book provides tools for fostering entrepreneurial and wealth-building skills from an early age.
Consumers can purchase “Grandparenting 101A: Ten Lessons on Wealth Creation and Management by Grandparents to Grandchildren” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Grandparenting 101A: Ten Lessons on Wealth Creation and Management by Grandparents to Grandchildren,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories