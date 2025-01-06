Stephen Wuest’s Newly Released "Christian Logic" is a Thought-Provoking Exploration of Logic and Christian Moral Reasoning
“Christian Logic” from Christian Faith Publishing author Stephen Wuest is a unique blend of modern deductive logic and Christian ethical theory, offering readers a framework for analyzing arguments through a Christian worldview.
Tuscon, AZ, January 06, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “Christian Logic”: a comprehensive guide to integrating logic and Christian morality. “Christian Logic” is the creation of published author, Stephen Wuest, who has degrees in classical languages and literature and artificial intelligence. Christian apologetics, artificial reasoning algorithms, and systems of logical notation are among his persistent interests.
Wuest shares, “This text is about fusing logic and moral theory and is definitely from a Christian worldview. It is written on a level for AP high school or, at most, second-year college use. But the text is for Christian laypeople.
“The goals of this book include presenting modern deductive logic, modern logical notation, and the twenty rules of inference. These describe what modern deductive logic is.
“However, orthodox Christians must go further—they must be exposed to historical moral-ethical (ME) models. And they must think carefully about how to integrate Christian morality into modern logic and use this fusion to have a sound methodology to analyze modern arguments.
“Given the popularity of logically incoherent conspiracy theories, this approach to formal logic enters through the door of what historical Christians would call (roughly) 'our shared reality.' Also, given the abundance of partial or invalid or unsound arguments that Americans encounter, the analysis of arguments in this book will heavily deal with dysfunctional arguments.
“Putting these topics together in a synthesized way, in a Christian worldview, results in a product that reasons across disciplines and is perhaps politically incorrect. But the author is convinced that this combination of skills is what American Christians need.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Stephen Wuest’s new book offers a methodical approach to logic and morality that equips readers to engage with the world’s most pressing debates through a Christian lens.
Consumers can purchase “Christian Logic” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Christian Logic,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Wuest shares, “This text is about fusing logic and moral theory and is definitely from a Christian worldview. It is written on a level for AP high school or, at most, second-year college use. But the text is for Christian laypeople.
“The goals of this book include presenting modern deductive logic, modern logical notation, and the twenty rules of inference. These describe what modern deductive logic is.
“However, orthodox Christians must go further—they must be exposed to historical moral-ethical (ME) models. And they must think carefully about how to integrate Christian morality into modern logic and use this fusion to have a sound methodology to analyze modern arguments.
“Given the popularity of logically incoherent conspiracy theories, this approach to formal logic enters through the door of what historical Christians would call (roughly) 'our shared reality.' Also, given the abundance of partial or invalid or unsound arguments that Americans encounter, the analysis of arguments in this book will heavily deal with dysfunctional arguments.
“Putting these topics together in a synthesized way, in a Christian worldview, results in a product that reasons across disciplines and is perhaps politically incorrect. But the author is convinced that this combination of skills is what American Christians need.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Stephen Wuest’s new book offers a methodical approach to logic and morality that equips readers to engage with the world’s most pressing debates through a Christian lens.
Consumers can purchase “Christian Logic” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Christian Logic,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories