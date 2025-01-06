Joseph Knowles’s Newly Released "The Knowles Papers" is an Insightful Exploration of U.s. Governance and Representation
“The Knowles Papers: Fixing America once and for all We were deceived!” from Christian Faith Publishing author Joseph Knowles is an informative examination of the U.S. Constitution, focusing on how the American people have been misled about their representation and the true role of state governance.
Graysville, GA, January 06, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “The Knowles Papers: Fixing America once and for all We were deceived!”: a comprehensive look into the U.S. Constitution and the principles of American governance. “The Knowles Papers: Fixing America once and for all We were deceived!” is the creation of published author, Joseph Knowles, a dedicated husband, father, and grandmother.
Knowles shares, “The purpose of this book is to teach people the U.S. Constitution and how to govern as the people. While the phrase 'in the representation of the people' is nowhere to be found in the U.S. Constitution, it is found in all state constitutions.
“This book will show your guaranteed representation to the state and the state’s guaranteed representation in the U.S. House of Representatives within the U.S. Constitution. This book will also show your guaranteed representation to the state and the state’s guaranteed representation in the U.S. Senate within the U.S. Constitution.
“This book will teach you how, as we the people, we are to govern from the bottom up and not the top down. The U.S. Constitution is a contract between the fifty states and is totally controlled by the state legislatures of the fifty states.
“It does not matter which state you choose to live in and claim as your permanent residence; you only have one representative to that state as far as the U.S. Constitution is concerned. No citizen can bypass the authority of their sovereign state to be represented in Congress. We the People have been deceived twice about representation that is plainly stated in the U.S. Constitution, which is clearly shown in this book. For lack of knowledge, we were deceived. God bless you and your family.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Joseph Knowles’s new book delivers an eye-opening guide for readers interested in understanding the true foundation of American governance and their role within it.
Consumers can purchase “The Knowles Papers: Fixing America once and for all We were deceived!” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “The Knowles Papers: Fixing America once and for all We were deceived!” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
