Jerry Thomas’s Newly Released "Father Forgive: Breaking the Chains" is a Poignant Exploration of Forgiveness and Healing
“Father Forgive: Breaking the Chains” from Christian Faith Publishing author Jerry Thomas is an evocative novel that dives deep into the complexities of forgiveness, emotional healing, and faith-based transformation.
Ft. Wayne, IN, January 06, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “Father Forgive: Breaking the Chains,” a powerful narrative centered on the transformative power of forgiveness, is the creation of published author, Jerry Thomas.
Jerry Thomas shares, “If you have been so seriously wounded that you feel you cannot forgive…
“If you have wounded someone so deeply that you think you cannot be forgiven…
“If you cannot forgive yourself…
“Then Father Forgive is a must read for you.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Jerry Thomas’s new book offers a thought-provoking journey through the struggles of letting go of pain, embracing forgiveness, and finding spiritual freedom. Through its compelling characters and heartfelt narrative, this work inspires readers to reflect on their own experiences and consider the liberating power of grace.
Consumers can purchase “Father Forgive: Breaking the Chains” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Father Forgive: Breaking the Chains,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Jerry Thomas shares, “If you have been so seriously wounded that you feel you cannot forgive…
“If you have wounded someone so deeply that you think you cannot be forgiven…
“If you cannot forgive yourself…
“Then Father Forgive is a must read for you.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Jerry Thomas’s new book offers a thought-provoking journey through the struggles of letting go of pain, embracing forgiveness, and finding spiritual freedom. Through its compelling characters and heartfelt narrative, this work inspires readers to reflect on their own experiences and consider the liberating power of grace.
Consumers can purchase “Father Forgive: Breaking the Chains” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Father Forgive: Breaking the Chains,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories