Mega Match™: Free Brain Training Game is Now Available in Chrome Web Store and in Microsoft Add-Ons Store
Mega Match™ is now available for free download for Chrome and Edge desktop computer users. Improved memory via brain training is now available for all ages.
Los Angeles, CA, January 02, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Happy Concepts launches Mega Match™, a free brain training puzzle game available now from two of the most trusted stores online.
Mega Match combines brain training routines with exciting fun. Challenge your memory recall skills in a calming and engaging environment. Whether you like solving puzzles or you're a casual gamer, or you’re a senior looking to stay mentally sharp, Mega Match offers something for everyone.
Indie software developer Ben Bird commented on his inspiration for publishing Mega Match: "I’ve released this free game to help others strengthen their mental focus and overcome challenges too. After surviving a life-altering car accident and homelessness, I put my heart into crafting this little game that brings joy and helps people get smart and stay sharp. Not that I have much, but this is my way of giving back .”
Mega Match features:
- Inclusive, family-friendly content for all ages;
- Brain training benefits for players of all skill levels;
- Data privacy: No personal data collection, and no login required;
- Zero-Hate design: Protects players from online toxicity with a safe scoreboard;
Mega Match is available in English and 12 other languages including Arabic, Chinese, Korean, Japanese, Hindi, German, Vietnamese, Russian, Dutch, Spanish, French, and Ukrainian via the chrome web store extension version of the game.
Download Mega Match now and start your brain training routine today.
Mega Match is available at the following Chrome Web Store URL: https://chromewebstore.google.com/detail/mega-match-memory-game/pjnjjcojikandimfjmpanbgmaifcjhcd
Mega Match is available at the following Edge Add-ons Store URL: https://microsoftedge.microsoft.com/addons/detail/mega-match-memory-game/jkjeajfmffefodcdkfaemdlmncmlkeba
Edge Add-ons Store (Short URL): https://tinyurl.com/yd54mnfj
About Happy Concepts
Happy Concepts™ provides web development, technical scoping and project management services. We also publish Google Chrome browser extensions and Microsoft Edge add-ons. Mega Match™ is available now.
Media Kit: https://happyconcepts.com/media/
Mega Match combines brain training routines with exciting fun. Challenge your memory recall skills in a calming and engaging environment. Whether you like solving puzzles or you're a casual gamer, or you’re a senior looking to stay mentally sharp, Mega Match offers something for everyone.
Indie software developer Ben Bird commented on his inspiration for publishing Mega Match: "I’ve released this free game to help others strengthen their mental focus and overcome challenges too. After surviving a life-altering car accident and homelessness, I put my heart into crafting this little game that brings joy and helps people get smart and stay sharp. Not that I have much, but this is my way of giving back .”
Mega Match features:
- Inclusive, family-friendly content for all ages;
- Brain training benefits for players of all skill levels;
- Data privacy: No personal data collection, and no login required;
- Zero-Hate design: Protects players from online toxicity with a safe scoreboard;
Mega Match is available in English and 12 other languages including Arabic, Chinese, Korean, Japanese, Hindi, German, Vietnamese, Russian, Dutch, Spanish, French, and Ukrainian via the chrome web store extension version of the game.
Download Mega Match now and start your brain training routine today.
Mega Match is available at the following Chrome Web Store URL: https://chromewebstore.google.com/detail/mega-match-memory-game/pjnjjcojikandimfjmpanbgmaifcjhcd
Mega Match is available at the following Edge Add-ons Store URL: https://microsoftedge.microsoft.com/addons/detail/mega-match-memory-game/jkjeajfmffefodcdkfaemdlmncmlkeba
Edge Add-ons Store (Short URL): https://tinyurl.com/yd54mnfj
About Happy Concepts
Happy Concepts™ provides web development, technical scoping and project management services. We also publish Google Chrome browser extensions and Microsoft Edge add-ons. Mega Match™ is available now.
Media Kit: https://happyconcepts.com/media/
Contact
Happy ConceptsContact
Ben Bird
424-235-0565
https://happyconcepts.com/
Ben Bird
424-235-0565
https://happyconcepts.com/
Categories