Wine and Spirits Veteran to head Wine Crawl Operations
Benita Johnson Winemaker and Bourbon Master CEO of Vine Wine Club and Creator of the "Exclusive" Wine Bran will helm operations for the growing Wine Crawl private wine tour business.
Washington, DC, January 06, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Wine Crawl, the premier wine and spirits tasting experience, is proud to announce the appointment of Benita Johnson as Head of Operations. In addition to managing her own Wine Crawl operations in the DMV and Virginia areas, Benita will now oversee all Wine Crawl operations, including licensees in Atlanta, Detroit, Houston, Birmingham, and Chicago, as well as event cities such as Charlotte, San Jose, and Portland. She will also lead the exclusive "Tastemaker" VIP Club, further enhancing the brand’s mission to create curated adventures for wine enthusiasts across the country.
Benita Johnson has been a driving force behind Wine Crawl's expansion over the past four years, bringing the experience to major cities such as New York and New Orleans and preparing to debut Wine Crawl in Rome in 2024. Her leadership and vision have been instrumental in growing the brand and elevating its reputation as a leader in wine and spirits tasting events.
Beyond her contributions to Wine Crawl, Benita is the founder of "The Exclusive Blacklist," an annual food, wine, and spirits festival held in Richmond, Virginia. Her expertise and passion for the wine industry make her uniquely qualified to take Wine Crawl to new heights. A certified bourbon master and wine expert she is the creator of the "Exclusive" wine brand available throughout the northeast and midwest.
As Head of Operations, Benita will be responsible for overseeing licensee operations, managing event logistics, and exploring opportunities for expansion into new markets. Her leadership ensures that Wine Crawl continues to offer one-of-a-kind experiences that highlight the art of wine and spirits while fostering community and discovery.
For information on new Wine Crawl locations or franchise opportunities, please contact Benita Johnson at Benita@winecrawl.wine.
About Wine Crawl Wine Crawl is a premier wine-tasting experience designed to bring wine enthusiasts together for curated adventures in top cities across the country. From exclusive vineyard tours to blindfolded tastings and unique food pairings, Wine Crawl offers one-of-a-kind events that highlight the art of wine and spirits. With a focus on community, discovery, and indulgence, Wine Crawl creates unforgettable experiences for casual sippers and seasoned connoisseurs alike. For more information, visit www.winecrawl.wine.
Benita Johnson
866-533-9884
www.winecrawl.wine
