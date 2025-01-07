Physicians Research Group and bioaccess® Join Forces to Expand Clinical Trial Opportunities in South America
Physicians Research Group (PRG), a leading clinical trial site network and bioaccess®, Latin America’s premier contract research organization (CRO), are proud to announce a strategic collaboration aimed at advancing clinical research and increasing access to innovative treatments across South America.
Chandler, AZ, January 07, 2025 --(PR.com)-- This partnership combines PRG’s expertise in managing a vast network of research-ready physicians with bioaccess®'s deep understanding of the Latin American clinical trial landscape. Together, the organizations aim to bridge the gap between groundbreaking medical research and patients in underserved regions, creating a seamless process for conducting high-quality, cost-effective clinical trials in Latin America.
The collaboration addresses a critical need for greater diversity in clinical trials by leveraging Latin America’s diverse population. By conducting studies in this region, PRG and bioaccess® will help generate data that better represents global patient populations, enhancing the relevance and impact of medical research worldwide.
Latin America offers a unique opportunity for sponsors to reduce the costs of clinical trials without compromising quality. With bioaccess®’s robust infrastructure and local expertise, combined with PRG’s operational excellence, the partnership will streamline trial timelines, reduce expenses, and accelerate the delivery of new therapies to patients.
Both PRG and bioaccess® share a commitment to maintaining the highest standards of regulatory compliance and ethical integrity. This collaboration ensures that every trial meets stringent international guidelines, safeguarding participant safety and delivering reliable, actionable results.
About Physicians Research Group (PRG):
Physicians Research Group (PRG) is a trusted clinical trial site network dedicated to advancing medical research with a patient-centric approach. With a network of skilled investigators and over a decade of experience, PRG supports pharmaceutical and biotech sponsors in conducting Phase I-IV clinical trials across a variety of therapeutic areas.
About bioaccess®:
bioaccess® is a leading CRO in Latin America, specializing in clinical trials for medical devices, biopharmaceuticals, and diagnostics. With over 20 years of experience, bioaccess® delivers high-quality research services tailored to the unique needs of the South American market, ensuring cost-effective and timely trial execution.
Robert Wallace
800-774-1534
www.prgresearch.com
