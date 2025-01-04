LT Senior Services Opens Its 2025 Seminar Series for Seniors on Tuesday, January 14, with a Presentation on "the Benefits of Aquatic Physical Therapy"

LT Senior Services facilitates free monthly seminars on topics of importance to aging adults. The special guest for January is Dr. Melody Medley-Keith of Lakeway Aquatic Physical Therapy, who will lead a discussion on “The Benefits of Aquatic Physical Therapy.”