LT Senior Services Opens Its 2025 Seminar Series for Seniors on Tuesday, January 14, with a Presentation on "the Benefits of Aquatic Physical Therapy"
LT Senior Services facilitates free monthly seminars on topics of importance to aging adults. The special guest for January is Dr. Melody Medley-Keith of Lakeway Aquatic Physical Therapy, who will lead a discussion on “The Benefits of Aquatic Physical Therapy.”
Austin, TX, January 04, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Aquatic physical therapy is particularly beneficial for seniors due to the unique properties of water, which provide an environment that is gentle on the body while promoting strength, flexibility, and mobility. In this January seminar, Dr. Melody Medley-Keith of Lakeway Aquatic Physical Therapy will dive into these benefits and more and provide guidance on how seniors can enjoy this form of physical therapy that allows them to rehab faster with less pain.
Lakeway Aquatic Physical Therapy is an independent private practice that has been serving the Lakeway community since 2001. They are physical therapist-owned and that means they value quality, personalized care for their patients.
LT Senior Services facilitates free monthly seminars on topics of importance to aging adults. Seminars are held at the Lake Travis Community Library, 1938 Lohmans Crossing Rd, Austin, 78734. Those interested in attending should visit www.ltseniorservices.org/ltssevents for more information and to register to attend.
About LT Senior Services:
LT Senior Services, a non-profit organization founded in 2018, is formed of businesses and non-profit organizations that are passionate about serving the aging adult community of the Lake Travis area. LT Senior Services hosts monthly seminars, two Shred Days annually, and their signature event, the Aging Well Expo, each fall. In addition to hosting other events and initiatives, all events hosted by LT Senior Services are free to attendees. Find out more information by visiting www.ltseniorservices.org or contact Cyndi Cummings, President, at info@ltseniorservices.org.
