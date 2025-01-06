Author Hadi T. Pir’s New Book, "Lives Shattered Across the Mountain Rocks," is a Powerful Story Exploring Friendship, Loss, and the Struggles of Minorities in Iraq
Recent release “Lives Shattered Across the Mountain Rocks” from Hawes & Jenkins Publishing author Hadi T. Pir is a poignant and heartfelt novel that follows the lives of Sardasht, Farhad, and Heleen, three friends who find themselves displaced and their lives upended, hoping for a better future all while war rages on.
Lincoln, NE, January 06, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Hadi T. Pir, who earned a BA in English as a Second Language from the University of Mosul in Iraq, a Master of Arts from the University of Nebraska, and a PhD in education from the University of Nebraska, has completed his new book, “Lives Shattered Across the Mountain Rocks”: a stirring tale that follows the tumultuous history of Iraq and the experiences of minorities struggling to survive. Focusing on the lives of three friends, Dr. Pir explores how these marginalized groups have been impacted by both their own society and the global powers at large.
Author Hadi T. Pir is a cofounder and board member of Yazda, an international NGO. He is also a cofounder of Nadia Murad’s Campaign, the 2018 Nobel Peace Prize laureate. Dr. Pir previously worked as a high school teacher for five years in Lincoln, Nebraska, and later went on to serve for seven years in Iraq with the US Army as an interpreter. The author was part of a Yazidi delegation that engaged in meetings with representatives at the White House, State Department, and Pentagon during ISIS’s genocidal attack against the Yazidi minority in 2014, which led to US intervention, including air strikes on ISIS locations and humanitarian air drops to assist the trapped Yazidis on Mount Sinjar. Dr. Pir’s work has been featured in numerous articles and books, including The New Yorker. He has also written several op-eds for publications such as the Washington Times, Wall Street Journal, Newsweek, and Lincoln Journal Star.
“In 2007, I lost one of my best friends, Barkat A. Bushar (Andy), during a mission with the US Army in Iraq,” shares Pir. “Barkat possessed exceptional storytelling skills, but racism against minorities and his life getting cut short prevented him from sharing his true writing talent with the world. This narrative spans three decades and revolves around three friends: Sardasht, Farhad, and Heleen. Sardasht and Farhad’s characters are inspired by Barkat’s and my lives and the conversations we had as two close friends while walking in a US Army base in Iraq, reflecting on life’s purpose and struggling to comprehend the universe and the events we witnessed.
“The story unfolds in Iraq from the late 1990s to after the 2014 genocide. The characters grapple with life challenges, questioning the true meaning of life and navigating the complexities of being dreamers in Iraq, especially as being from one of the Middle East minorities. Two characters, Farhad and Heleen, get married, migrate to the United States, and have a daughter. Their past lives in Iraq haunt them as they become entangled in the ISIS genocide against the Yazidis. However, the essence of this story is a dedication to Barkat’s memory, accomplishing his dream of publishing stories and showcasing his storytelling talent to the world. It’s a granted wish for his legacy and the fulfillment of his aspiration to be recognized for his narrative prowess.”
Published by Hawes & Jenkins Publishing, Hadi T. Pir’s enthralling tale will transport readers through a haunting and thought-provoking narrative that both challenges and inspires with each turn of the page. Expertly paced and character-driven, “Lives Shattered Across the Mountain Rocks” is sure to resonate with readers from all walks of life, serving as a moving tribute and testament to the resilience of those who are too often ignored or forgotten by the world.
Readers who wish to experience this riveting work can purchase "Lives Shattered Across the Mountain Rocks" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Hawes & Jenkins at 888-430-7450.
