Author Hadi T. Pir’s New Book, "Lives Shattered Across the Mountain Rocks," is a Powerful Story Exploring Friendship, Loss, and the Struggles of Minorities in Iraq

Recent release “Lives Shattered Across the Mountain Rocks” from Hawes & Jenkins Publishing author Hadi T. Pir is a poignant and heartfelt novel that follows the lives of Sardasht, Farhad, and Heleen, three friends who find themselves displaced and their lives upended, hoping for a better future all while war rages on.