Jenny Lambrigger’s Newly Released “My Friends: A Precious Treasure Book” is an Enjoyable Keepsake for Kids
“My Friends: A Precious Treasure Book” from Christian Faith Publishing author Jenny Lambrigger is a charming opportunity for young readers to journal and share with special friends met along the way.
New York, NY, January 06, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “My Friends: A Precious Treasure Book”: a delightful keepsake that can be enjoyed by any child who wants to keep memories of his/her friends. “My Friends: A Precious Treasure Book” is the creation of published author, Jenny Lambrigger, who moved to Rochester, New York, from Switzerland, Europe, with her Family as part of her husband`s international assignment.
Lambrigger shares, “Friends are a precious treasure—they touch your heart beyond measure.
“This friend’s book helps you to capture special moments and memories of your precious friends.
“It offers space to write, draw, and get creative.
“Your classmates, sports friends, neighbors, relatives, or whoever you consider as your friends can fill out a double page in your personal journal.
“They can tell you about their dreams, what they like about you, their favorite food, draw something for you, and much more. They will have a space to put a current picture of them.
“You can create your own unique photo album of your friends.
“It makes a great gift for birthdays, holidays, thank you or goodbye presents, or any occasion that calls for a special present for a friend.
“A book that will put a smile on your face as you get older. You will be amazed on how many precious and individual souls will cross your path in your life.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Jenny Lambrigger’s new book will encourage lasting connections and fond friendships.
Lambrigger brings a tradition within European culture Stateside within the pages of this enjoyable and interactive journal.
Consumers can purchase “My Friends: A Precious Treasure Book” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “My Friends: A Precious Treasure Book,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
