Alexandra Staudt’s Newly Released "Wilbur-Roo the Emu" is a Delightful and Heartwarming Story Celebrating New Life and Unconditional Love
“Wilbur-Roo the Emu” from Christian Faith Publishing author Alexandra Staudt is charming children’s book that highlights the joy and wonder of new life, emphasizing the importance of love and care for the newest members of God’s creation.
Hartselle, AL, January 07, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “Wilbur-Roo the Emu”: an engaging and beautifully illustrated children’s book that tells the story of a sweet, blue emu named Wilbur-Roo. “Wilbur-Roo the Emu” is the creation of published author, Alexandra Staudt, a small-town Alabama writer who has enjoyed putting pen to paper since she was a little girl. Alex is an avid nonfiction writer. Married to her high school sweetheart, Alex is a veteran of the United States Air Force as well as a registered nurse. Inspired by the birth of her first child, she began writing books geared toward children, and Wilbur-Roo the Emu came to life. This is the first book in a series of books about a sweet, blue emu. In her free time, Alex enjoys reading, writing, traveling, and spending time with her family.
Staudt shares, “This book is about the love and excitement of new life coming into this world. Babies are special gifts from God above. We show our appreciation by giving them unconditional love as Christ gave us.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Alexandra Staudt’s new book is a touching and endearing story that invites young readers and their families to celebrate the beauty of new beginnings and the boundless love that accompanies them.
Consumers can purchase “Wilbur-Roo the Emu” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Wilbur-Roo the Emu,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
