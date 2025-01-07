Kate Calderon’s Newly Released "Herbert and Franchesca" is a Charming and Heartwarming Tale of Friendship and Self-Worth
“Herbert and Franchesca” from Christian Faith Publishing author Kate Calderon is an engaging story that teaches valuable lessons about kindness, humility, and recognizing the unique purpose and worth in everyone.
New York, NY, January 07, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “Herbert and Franchesca”: a delightful and thought-provoking children’s story set on a whimsical farm where an unlikely friendship blossoms between two very different characters. “Herbert and Franchesca” is the creation of published author, Kate Calderon, a dedicated educator who was born and raised in the Pacific Northwest. She continues to live there with her husband and ten children.
Calderon shares, “Once there was a farm. It was a fairly normal farm, aside from one very out-of-place elephant named Herbert. As Herbert tries to find his worth and purpose on the farm, he is met with some very strong opinions about himself from another resident, Franchesca the cow. Through a storm, some help, and some swallowing of pride, these two characters learn that everyone has worth and a purpose. They come to realize the importance of keeping this in mind, not thinking higher of oneself than one ought, and most importantly, always being kind.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Kate Calderon’s new book provides a heartwarming and valuable teaching tool for children, encouraging empathy, self-reflection, and positive interactions with others.
Consumers can purchase “Herbert and Franchesca” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Herbert and Franchesca,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
