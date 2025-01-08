J. Mark McDonald’s Newly Released “Allies in Arms: The Year of Veras Book 5” is a Gripping Fantasy Saga of Duplicity, Alliance, and Ancient Prophecies
“Allies in Arms: The Year of Veras Book 5” from author J. Mark McDonald is a thrilling continuation of an epic fantasy series. This installment delves into themes of loyalty, betrayal, the unfolding of ancient prophecies, and the struggle to preserve a world on the brink of chaos.
Albany, GA, January 08, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “Allies in Arms: The Year of Veras Book 5”: an enthralling journey through a richly imagined world where nations stand divided, prophecies are fulfilled, and ancient forces threaten to upend the balance of power. “Allies in Arms: The Year of Veras Book 5” is the creation of published author, J. Mark McDonald, the father of four, grandfather of three. Since his college days, he’s been a fantasy enthusiast. He had a long aerospace business career with large corporations before becoming CEO of an aircraft engine component manufacturing business. He retired for a few years before becoming CEO of an aircraft manufacturer.
The author’s three sons, Paul, John, and Luke, collaborated on the project. Paul, the eldest, served as primary story and character consultant.
McDonald shares, “An ancient prophecy unfolds, another crown is breaking. Nations choose sides and march to war against former allies. A heretical book reaches a young girl in an empire controlled by spirits. An entire race lost to legend is discovered. Cultists spread their beliefs, emerging from the shadows to openly challenge the Theocon.
"Jon, Darcy, and Hanor travel with Baron Canol to treat with monarchs, sharing evidence of conspiracy and deceit that defies history. Sorcerers, abominations, even assassins from a distant empire seek to destroy them and claim the relics.
"Genaro and Celio journey into the wilderness, beyond the reach of men. Creatures thought extinct, temples in ruins, tribes of wandering giants, even a hidden civilization, all wait to be discovered.
"The ethereal is in chaos. An ancient power rises once again to threaten the foundations of the world. People are beginning to sense the truth.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, J. Mark McDonald’s new book brings readers deeper into a complex world brimming with intrigue, danger, and a stirring fight against darkness.
Consumers can purchase “Allies in Arms: The Year of Veras Book 5” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Allies in Arms: The Year of Veras Book 5,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
