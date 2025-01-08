Jacqueline D. Stowe’s Newly Released "Just Like You" is a Delightful Retelling of God’s Creation for Young Readers
“Just Like You” from Christian Faith Publishing author Jacqueline D. Stowe is a charming and lyrical exploration of the biblical creation story, designed to engage young readers and instill the foundational truths of their faith.
Chickasha, OK, January 08, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “Just Like You,” a beautifully crafted retelling of God’s great creation, making it an easy-to-read and memorable story for young audiences, is the creation of published author, Jacqueline D. Stowe.
Stowe shares, “This is a lyrical retelling of God’s great creation. An easy-to-read-and-remember story of the creation for your young reader. From the separation of light, making each day into a night. To place the stars in the sky. The creation of the animals, every living thing. To the bugs that wiggle and crawl. Then the creation of man, God’s most beloved, made in His image. Made from the clay and a breath to start it all. What a beautiful story of our making for the beginning reader. Sharing what was made on each day. God even provided for a rest day for mankind, showing we humans needed a day to rest and recover, so we can start a new week of work, school, or fun. God has a plan. He is in control.
"We have a lot of other stories told of the creation. It will be said we were made from many different things. This is the biblical telling of the creation. We need to share this story with the next generation. They need to know the truth and what a lovely way to share the true story of how much God loves you and everything He created.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Jacqueline D. Stowe’s new book serves as a wonderful tool for parents and educators to introduce children to the beauty of creation and the love of God.
Consumers can purchase “Just Like You” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Just Like You,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
