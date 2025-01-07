Ronda Clark’s New Book, "Napolian's Secret," is a Captivating Tale of a Young Boy Who, with the Encouragement of His Parents, Works Hard to Achieve His Dreams
Hansen, ID, January 07, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Ronda Clark, a loving mother and grandmother, and illustrator Alyssa Orear have completed their most recent book, “Napolian's Secret”: a charming and heartfelt story of a young boy who dreams of one day living like a prince and works hard in order to make his dreams a reality.
In “Napolian’s Secret,” readers are introduced to Napolian, a young boy who dreams of one day living in a large house like a prince. Despite his family’s humble means, Napoliann’s parents continue to cheer him on and encourage him to chase after his dreams. After years of hard work and dedication, Napolian finally realizes his dreams, learning a vital lesson on never giving up.
Published by Fulton Books, Ronda Clark’s book will delight readers of all ages as they follow along on Napolian’s journey to make all his dreams come true. With colorful and vibrant artwork by Alyssa Orear, “Napolian’s Secret” is a classic rags-to-riches story that’s a perfect addition to any family or classroom library.
Readers who wish to experience this engaging work can purchase “Napolian's Secret” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
In “Napolian’s Secret,” readers are introduced to Napolian, a young boy who dreams of one day living in a large house like a prince. Despite his family’s humble means, Napoliann’s parents continue to cheer him on and encourage him to chase after his dreams. After years of hard work and dedication, Napolian finally realizes his dreams, learning a vital lesson on never giving up.
Published by Fulton Books, Ronda Clark’s book will delight readers of all ages as they follow along on Napolian’s journey to make all his dreams come true. With colorful and vibrant artwork by Alyssa Orear, “Napolian’s Secret” is a classic rags-to-riches story that’s a perfect addition to any family or classroom library.
Readers who wish to experience this engaging work can purchase “Napolian's Secret” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
Contact
Fulton BooksContact
Media Relations
800-676-7845
www.fultonbooks.com
Media Relations
800-676-7845
www.fultonbooks.com
Categories