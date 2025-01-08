Lisa D.A. Roberto’s New Book, "Greener Grass," Centers Around a Woman Who Leaves Behind Her Career and Family for a Life She Believes Will Finally Bring Her Happiness
Lebanon, ME, January 08, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Lisa D.A. Roberto, a loving wife, mother of three, and grandmother of two who has been writing since an early age, has completed her most recent book, “Greener Grass”: a gripping novel that follows a woman who, despite seemingly having it all, decides to give up everything in order to restart her life in a way she believes will finally bring her the fulfillment and joy she feels has been missing.
“Laura was a wife, mother of three, and successful attorney and partner in a law firm,” writes Lisa. “She was living the American dream with the large house on the hill and perfect life. It was everything she had dreamed about as a child—up until the day that she walked away from all of it. She traded her husband, family, career, and home for a condo in a little seaside town and a job with the local university. She believed it was what she wanted and needed, but was it? How can one have everything they ever wanted and not be happy? Come along as Laura delves into her inner feelings and thoughts on love and family and the female psyche.”
Published by Fulton Books, Lisa D.A. Roberto’s book is a stirring novel that explores what it truly means to be happy and fulfilled in life, and the truth that often lies underneath the perfect veneer that people often put on. Emotionally candid and character-driven, “Greener Grass” will challenge readers to reflect on their own experiences, leaving a lasting impression long after the final page.
Readers who wish to experience this engaging work can purchase "Greener Grass" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
