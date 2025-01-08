Allen Thomas’s New Book, "The Lonely Library Book," is a Charming Story That Follows a Lonely Little Book Who Dreams of Being Taken Home from the Library One Day
Jacksonville, IL, January 08, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Allen Thomas has completed his most recent book, “The Lonely Library Book”: an adorable and heartfelt story of a little book who sits on the shelf at the library every day, waiting to be taken home. Despite being passed over time and time again for all the other books, it never gives up hope that today could be the day it finally gets read.
The author shares, “Whether you are reading your favorite comic book or your favorite passage from the Bible or singing the words to your favorite song in your head for the hundredth time, my hope is that, just like Lily in this book, you find that story or song that gives you the meaning of life, as Monty Python might say, or helps you to get through it, anyway.
“This book is about that little gem of a story that has been patiently waiting on a bookshelf near you that could possibly change your life for the better. There are lots of lonely books out there who are looking for a good home. I hope you and your family adopt one today.”
Published by Fulton Books, Allen Thomas’s book is a riveting tale that will inspire readers of all ages to open their minds to all sorts of books that await them at the library. With colorful artwork to help bring Allen’s tale to life, “The Lonely Library Book” is sure to delight readers, reminding them of the joy that reading can bring.
Readers who wish to experience this uplifting work can purchase “The Lonely Library Book” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
Categories