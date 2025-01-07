Brenda Benning’s New Book, "A Journey of the Soul," is a Poignant Tale of One Young Man’s Journey to Find His Family, Only to Run from Them in Order to Hide His Past
Parsonsburg, MD, January 07, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Brenda Benning, a licensed family therapist who holds a master’s in social work and works exclusively with adoptive families raising children with trauma histories, has completed her most recent book, “A Journey of the Soul”: a compelling and thought-provoking novel that follows a young man who, after years of looking for his biological family, finally does so in the form of a half-sister. But as he fails to get to know his birth family and is terrified of how they might react to his past, Braxton runs instead of opening himself up to potential hurt once more.
“After years of searching for family, someone to hold on to, Braxton Ross finds a half-sister,” writes Benning. “He tries to integrate into her life, family, and friends. For a while, he believes he can be this person—stable, reliable, calm, and worthy. But he realizes as he gets closer and closer to what he wants, his body reminds him it can never be. His soul has been broken by the rejections and losses of his past. It has become a dark force blocking light from shining through. He is convinced he is not redeemable or worthy of anything positive or good in his life.
“To make things even more difficult, someone is out to ruin the fragile reputation he has tried to rebuild with the help of his adoptive father and boss. But who will really stand by him when they know the truth about his past?
“Determined to keep his darkness away from his newfound light, Braxton runs. He’s good at it after all. It has kept him from being rejected again, and it keeps him from ever being hurt like he was all those years ago. But it would also protect those new to him from his overwhelmingly dark soul. He had to protect them from him after all, didn’t he? He was dangerous, unlovable, and unredeemable. He’s known this since he was six years old.
“Will Braxton be able to heal from his past traumas and find the pure and lovable soul he lost decades ago? Will he be able to recover from yet another betrayal? Or will he have to run again?”
Published by Fulton Books, Brenda Benning’s book is a stirring tale that will captivate readers as they follow Braxton’s journey to not only find himself but his place in the world. Expertly paced and character-driven, “A Journey of the Soul” is sure to keep the pages turning, inviting readers to discover what unconditional love can do for even the most broken of souls.
Readers who wish to experience this enthralling work can purchase “A Journey of the Soul” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
