Hematologist-Oncologist Dr. Yasser El-Hennawy Joins New York Cancer & Blood Specialists
Ridge, NY, January 03, 2025 --(PR.com)-- New York Cancer & Blood Specialists (NYCBS) is proud to announce the addition of board-certified Hematologist-Oncologist Yasser El-Hennawy, MD. Dr. El-Hennawy will see patients at 6118 190th St, Suite 217, Fresh Meadows, NY 11365, and 88-06 55th Avenue, Elmhurst, NY 11373.
“We are proud to welcome Dr. El-Hennawy to New York Cancer & Blood Specialists,” said Jeff Vacirca, MD, CEO of NYCBS. “Dr. El-Hennawy’s expertise will make an excellent addition to our team of physicians.”
Dr. El-Hennawy’s approach to care focuses on creating a warm, supportive environment where patients feel as comfortable as they would with family or friends. “I am fully committed to achieving the best possible outcomes for my patients,” he said.
Dr. El-Hennawy earned his Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery from Cairo University School of Medicine in Egypt. He completed two residencies: one in Diagnostic Radiology at Al Agouza Hospital and another in Internal Medicine at Woodhull Hospital. Dr. El-Hennawy went on to complete fellowships in Hematology/Oncology and Hospice/Palliative Care at James J. Peter VA Medical Center/Mount Sinai in Bronx, NY, Harvard University, and Stony Brook University.
To schedule an appointment with Dr. El-Hennawy, please call 718-279-9101. For more information, visit nycancer.com.
