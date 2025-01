Hematologist-Oncologist Dr. Yasser El-Hennawy Joins New York Cancer & Blood Specialists

Ridge, NY, January 03, 2025 --( PR.com )-- New York Cancer & Blood Specialists (NYCBS) is proud to announce the addition of board-certified Hematologist-Oncologist Yasser El-Hennawy, MD. Dr. El-Hennawy will see patients at 6118 190th St, Suite 217, Fresh Meadows, NY 11365, and 88-06 55th Avenue, Elmhurst, NY 11373.“We are proud to welcome Dr. El-Hennawy to New York Cancer & Blood Specialists,” said Jeff Vacirca, MD, CEO of NYCBS. “Dr. El-Hennawy’s expertise will make an excellent addition to our team of physicians.”Dr. El-Hennawy’s approach to care focuses on creating a warm, supportive environment where patients feel as comfortable as they would with family or friends. “I am fully committed to achieving the best possible outcomes for my patients,” he said.Dr. El-Hennawy earned his Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery from Cairo University School of Medicine in Egypt. He completed two residencies: one in Diagnostic Radiology at Al Agouza Hospital and another in Internal Medicine at Woodhull Hospital. Dr. El-Hennawy went on to complete fellowships in Hematology/Oncology and Hospice/Palliative Care at James J. Peter VA Medical Center/Mount Sinai in Bronx, NY, Harvard University, and Stony Brook University.To schedule an appointment with Dr. El-Hennawy, please call 718-279-9101. For more information, visit nycancer.com.