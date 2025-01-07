Lori Crabb’s New Book, "Snacking the Betsy Way," is a Delightful and Engaging Story of a Little Maltese Dog Who Has Her Own Special Way of Eating Her Food
Urbandale, IA, January 07, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Lori Crabb, who has spent the last thirty-four years working with funeral homes to help them build a strong preneed division, has completed her most recent book, “Snacking the Betsy Way”: charming tale that follows Betsy, a little Maltese who has a unique approach to mealtime that promises to entertain and inspire readers of all ages.
Raised on a cattle-and-grain farm in Northwest Iowa, author Lori Crabb loved every minute of her animal interactions. She learned early in her life to respect animals and to treat each one with respect. Lori gravitated to the Maltese breed of dogs years ago and finds their personalities are very similar to small children in their insecurities. In her books, Lori tries to show that a lot of the anxieties that come may not be as bad as one thinks they are.
“Betsy loves to snack on her food rather than eat from her bowl of food,” writes Crabb. “In fact, you will see in her book that she frequently wakes up at 2:00 a.m. to grab a snack or two.
“Betsy’s message in ‘Snacking the Betsy Way’ is you may get the same nutrients that your body needs without having to sit and eat. Plus, Betsy feels that it saves a lot of time in her day.”
Published by Fulton Books, Lori Crabb’s book is perfect for young readers and their families, sparking conversations about food habits, independence, and the importance of learning to do what is right for one’s own body. With vibrant and colorful illustrations to help bring Crabb’s story to life, “Snacking the Betsy Way” is a perfect addition to any family’s library.
Readers who wish to experience this adorable work can purchase “Snacking the Betsy Way” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
