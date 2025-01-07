Diane Elia’s New Book, "Surviving High School," is a Heartfelt Novel That Follows the Lives of Four Friends as They Navigate the Chaos and Excitement of High School Life
New Port Richey, FL, January 07, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Diane Elia, who graduated from Pasco-Hernando State College in Dade City, Florida, with an associate of arts degree in English and history, has completed her most recent book, “Surviving High School”: a captivating story that centers around four high school friends, Kendra, Amber, Bonnie, and Griselda, as they each face separate challenges in high school.
A native of Long Island, author Diane Elia began writing short stories, essays, and poems in middle school. Over the past few years, she has worked with the Tampa Bay Rays, Tampa Bay Lightning, and at Raymond James Stadium, home of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers football team. In her free time, Diane enjoys arts and crafts, movies, sporting events, and festivals. She is an avid reader and supports her local SPCA animal shelter and is also a member of the Maas Brothers Lunch Group, which her mother helped start in the 1990s.
“‘Surviving High School’ is a book of short stories about four friends (Kendra, Amber, Bonnie, and Griselda) who deal with being high school teenagers,” writes Elia.
“Kendra must deal with a bully and an overprotective friend. As she stands up for herself, she learns that she can do great things.
“Amber is teamed with a homeschooled student, Julian, who thinks he’s a musical prodigy. In the end, she learns how to work with different people, and he learns that he’s not perfect.
“Bonnie and her twin brother, Barry, are very competitive. After a series of school-related events, they both learn that they are equally good students and athletes.
“Griselda competes against her sister Anna in a scholarship pageant. At the end of the pageant, Griselda learns that she has a lot of potential. Anna learns that she can use her intelligence and creativity to become a better person.
“During homecoming week, all four friends enjoy the festivities and make new memories that will last a lifetime.”
Published by Fulton Books, Diane Elia’s book will captivate readers as they follow along on Kendra, Amber, Bonnie, and Griselda’s journey through high school, facing both the highs and lows of adolescence. Character-driven and engaging, “Surviving High School” is sure to resonate with readers from all walks of life, offering a poignant look at what high school life is really like.
Readers who wish to experience this enthralling work can purchase “Surviving High School” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
