Author Laetitia Black’s New Book, "Humble Yourself, Heal Yourself," is an Empowering Read Designed to Help Encourage Emotional Healing from Toxic Relationships
Recent release “Humble Yourself, Heal Yourself: Life Lessons and Survival Tactics to Overcome Narcissistic and Emotional Abuse” from Newman Springs Publishing author Laetitia Black shares intimate details of the author’s life experiences, serving as a beacon of hope and practical wisdom for those navigating toxic relationships to reclaim their mental and emotional well-being.
Lafayette, LA, January 07, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Laetitia Black, B.A., J.D., who has been a community servant for over twenty-five years, has completed her new book, “Humble Yourself, Heal Yourself: Life Lessons and Survival Tactics to Overcome Narcissistic and Emotional Abuse”. This book is a powerful discussion of strength and resilience that draws upon the author’s own experiences of enduring parental narcissistic abuse to empower survivors and break generational cycles of toxicity.
A native of New Orleans, author Laetitia Black is a graduate of Loyola University New Orleans and Southern University Law Center Baton Rouge. She is a member of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Inc., a former member of Junior League of Shreveport-Bossier Inc., a former board member of the Greater New Orleans Urban League Young Professionals, and a former board member of the Louis A. Martinet Legal Society. The author is also the founder of Ladies Who Lunch and Support, a nonprofit organization whose mission is to increase awareness of various health issues that primarily affect women and offers volunteer support to charitable organizations that share its mission.
“I believe the people who will benefit most from this book are those who are or were the victims of parent-child narcissistic abuse,” writes Laetitia. “In my community, we do not discuss or address mental illness or forms of therapy that may contribute to good mental health. The end result is that those toxic patterns of behavior permeate generational lines. This book is for those suffering in silence.”
The author continues, “My book was an act of faith and confirmation of God’s purpose and mission for my life. This was an extremely difficult task to sit, recall, and reflect on the emotional abuse inflicted on me from childhood to adulthood at the hands of the people I loved the most. I never had the courage to share my experiences as they were happening, but I realized that my healing came from sharing my experiences. My journey to self-healing led me to the place I am now. God placed it on my heart to share my story of redemption in hopes that it would be an inspiration to those in similar circumstances. I want readers to know that fear of isolation or loneliness is no justification to stay in a toxic relationship. Not everyone you lose is a loss. There is newfound freedom in unburdening yourself from your abuser. Embrace this transformation!”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Laetitia Black’s enlightening tale presents the author’s own survival tactics to serve as a roadmap for readers to navigate their healing process, fostering self-awareness and resilience in the face of manipulation and gaslighting. Deeply personal and emotionally stirring, Laetitia's shares her story with the deep hope that it will inspire others to break free from the cycle of abuse and embrace a future filled with self-compassion and empowerment.
Readers who wish to experience this uplifting work can purchase “Humble Yourself, Heal Yourself: Life Lessons and Survival Tactics to Overcome Narcissistic and Emotional Abuse” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
