Author Laetitia Black’s New Book, "Humble Yourself, Heal Yourself," is an Empowering Read Designed to Help Encourage Emotional Healing from Toxic Relationships

Recent release “Humble Yourself, Heal Yourself: Life Lessons and Survival Tactics to Overcome Narcissistic and Emotional Abuse” from Newman Springs Publishing author Laetitia Black shares intimate details of the author’s life experiences, serving as a beacon of hope and practical wisdom for those navigating toxic relationships to reclaim their mental and emotional well-being.