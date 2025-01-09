Author T. R. Redington’s New Book, "Kelby the Kite," is an Engaging Story About a Special Kite Whose Adventurous Ways Provide an Inspirational Message for Kids Ages 4-8
Recent release “Kelby the Kite” from Newman Springs Publishing Author T. R. Redington is an inspiring bedtime story about a wonderous kite who takes to the sky to show Homer, his creator, what being a kite is all about. Along the way, Kelby encounters a host of colorful characters and learns about friendship, courage, and the power of believing in oneself.
Colebrook, CT, January 09, 2025 --(PR.com)-- T. R. Redington has completed his new book, “Kelby the Kite”: an inspirational children’s story about a kite named Kelby who knows he is special and becomes a leader among other kites.
Author T. R. Redington shares, “As Kelby tells it, he knew he was special from the start because Homer, his maker, made him so. He continued being special as the leader of a special collection of like-minded kites. Their every day is spirited and loving and ends on a note of sweet memories and even sweeter dreams.”
The author continues, “If folks take an interest, we may be able, with books like this one, to follow Kelby as he grows, goes to school and camp, joins the scouts, plays team sports, travels the country, and maybe even grows a family!”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, T. R. Redington’s imaginative tale features bright and colorful illustrations that bring the story to life.
Readers who wish to experience this creative work can purchase “Kelby the Kite” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
Celebrate with Kelby Kites!
Booksellers interested in celebrating the launch of this exciting new title may be eligible to receive full size, flyable Kelby Kites complete with string, bobbin, and protective case at very special rates. They carry a suggested retail price of $9.99. To find out more about this promotion, please contact homer@kelbythekite.com
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243- 8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
Contact
Media Relations
800-634-7189
www.newmansprings.com
