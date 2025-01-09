Author T. R. Redington’s New Book, "Kelby the Kite," is an Engaging Story About a Special Kite Whose Adventurous Ways Provide an Inspirational Message for Kids Ages 4-8

Recent release “Kelby the Kite” from Newman Springs Publishing Author T. R. Redington is an inspiring bedtime story about a wonderous kite who takes to the sky to show Homer, his creator, what being a kite is all about. Along the way, Kelby encounters a host of colorful characters and learns about friendship, courage, and the power of believing in oneself.