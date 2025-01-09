Author Suzanne M. Derrick’s New Book, "Our Dog Mandy," is a Charming Tale That Follows Two Brothers Who Want a Pet But Are Unsure of What Kind of Pet They Would Like
Recent release “Our Dog Mandy” from Newman Springs Publishing author Suzanne M. Derrick is a captivating tale that centers around Ethan and Clayton, two brothers who set out in order to find a pet of their own. Unsure of what kind of animal they would like, Ethan tells Clayton to have faith and believe they would find the perfect pet for them.
Holiday, FL, January 09, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Suzanne M. Derrick, a native-born speaker from San Juan, Puerto Rico who worked as a primary grade teacher as well as a Spanish teacher for grades Kindergarten through twelfth grade, has completed her new book, “Our Dog Mandy”: an engaging tale based on true events that follows brothers Ethan and Clayton as they set off to find a pet, uncertain of what kind of animal they would like to take home.
“The characters Ethan and Clayton start out wanting a pet,” writes Derrick. “They didn't know what kind of pet they wanted. They walked around the neighborhood and saw a few different animals that could possibly be their pet, but those animals didn't work out.
“Clayton told Ethan he didn't believe they would ever find a pet. Ethan told Clayton to have faith and believe. Eventually they found the right pet, a puppy named Mandy. They found Mandy through their neighbors Mr. and Mrs. Lee.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Suzanne M. Derrick’s riveting tale is based upon the author's two sons and reveals the importance of never giving up and always having faith in achieving one’s goals. With colorful artwork by illustrator Evan M. Blackwood, who graduated from school with a specialization in graphic arts, “Our Dog Mandy” is sure to delight readers of all ages, making it a perfect addition to any family or classroom library.
Readers who wish to experience this heartfelt work can purchase “Our Dog Mandy” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
