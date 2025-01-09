Author Suzanne M. Derrick’s New Book, "Our Dog Mandy," is a Charming Tale That Follows Two Brothers Who Want a Pet But Are Unsure of What Kind of Pet They Would Like

Recent release “Our Dog Mandy” from Newman Springs Publishing author Suzanne M. Derrick is a captivating tale that centers around Ethan and Clayton, two brothers who set out in order to find a pet of their own. Unsure of what kind of animal they would like, Ethan tells Clayton to have faith and believe they would find the perfect pet for them.