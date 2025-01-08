Author Pam Claborn’s New Book “La Cama que se Tragó a la Abuela” is a Riveting Tale of a Grandmother Who Finds Herself in a Jam When a Special Murphy Bed Nearly Eats Her

Recent release “La Cama que se Tragó a la Abuela” from Covenant Books author Pam Claborn is a charming story that follows five children who are disappointed when the rain spoils their upcoming camping trip with their grandparents. Despite the rain, Grammy suggests camping out in the camper parked safely in the driveway, but when they do, the camper bed decides to make the evening interesting.