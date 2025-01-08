Author Pam Claborn’s New Book “La Cama que se Tragó a la Abuela” is a Riveting Tale of a Grandmother Who Finds Herself in a Jam When a Special Murphy Bed Nearly Eats Her
Recent release “La Cama que se Tragó a la Abuela” from Covenant Books author Pam Claborn is a charming story that follows five children who are disappointed when the rain spoils their upcoming camping trip with their grandparents. Despite the rain, Grammy suggests camping out in the camper parked safely in the driveway, but when they do, the camper bed decides to make the evening interesting.
San Angelo, TX, January 08, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Pam Claborn, a retired school secretary of thirty years, has completed her new book, “La Cama que se Tragó a la Abuela”: an adorable Spanish-language book of a grandmother whose plan to take her five grandchildren to camp out during a storm in her camper trailer goes comically awry.
Born in Monahans, Texas, author Pam Claborn has been married to her husband, Brook, for forty-four years. They have three grown children, and have been blessed with five grandchildren, who the author says are the strawberries to her ice cream. Currently, Claborn lives with her husband in San Angelo, Texas.
“La abuela y el abuelo tienen el camper listo para ir en un gran viaje de camping con los nietos,” writes Claborn. “La lluvia llega, el trueno ruge y el barro se vuelve profundo. Los planes cambian, pero la aventura apenas comienza cuando algo inesperado sucede dentro del camper. Cuando la abuela está leyendo libros a los niños, las cosas salen volando y los niños salen corriendo de ‘La Cama Que Se Tragó a la Abuela.’”
Claborn was inspired to have her book translated into Spanish after working with the Migrant Department at Region 15 Education Service Center and witnessing how important it is for Spanish-language books to be available for migrant parents so they can read to their children. The author also hopes that “La Cama que se Tragó a la Abuela” can serve as a starter book for children wanting to learn Spanish.
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Pam Claborn’s new book is inspired by true events, and will delight readers of all ages with its zany antics and colorful artwork, leaving readers wanting more of Grammy’s wacky misadventures.
Readers can purchase “La Cama que se Tragó a la Abuela” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
