Author David K. Hebert, Th.D.’s New Book “A Kingdom of the Truth or Deception? A Biblical and Historical Study of False Religions and Cults” is Released
Recent release “A Kingdom of the Truth or Deception? A Biblical and Historical Study of False Religions and Cults” from Covenant Books author David K. Hebert, Th.D., is the culmination of over forty years of study on the concept of defending the Christian faith against false religions and cults that oppose that faith by exposing them.
Tulsa, OK, January 08, 2025 --(PR.com)-- David K. Hebert, Th.D., who holds a Doctor of Theology degree from the University of South Africa (UNISA), a Master of Arts degree in theological/historical studies from Oral Roberts University, and a Bachelor of Science degree in mathematical sciences from the United States Coast Academy has completed his new book, “A Kingdom of the Truth or Deception? A Biblical and Historical Study of False Religions and Cults”: a comprehensive work that discusses the history of cults.
After serving twenty years and retiring from the Coast Guard, author David K. Hebert, Th.D., has been teaching theology in the seminary at Oral Roberts University for the last seventeen years.
Hebert writes, “’What is a cult?’ ‘Why talk about cults?’ These are the two burning questions that need to be answered up front when addressing cults. But before beginning to answer these two questions, a little personal history and experience in that realm are in order. I was born into and ‘christened’ in the Episcopalian Church. My dad was raised Roman Catholic in Biloxi, Mississippi, and my mom in the Congregational Church in Boston, Massachusetts. So when they married, they decided to raise their children (my younger sister and me) somewhere in the middle—thus, the Episcopal Church. When I reached my teenage years (in the late 1960s to early ’70s), I began to understand some random comments that my mom had made over the years regarding astrology. She was mentored and trained by a classical female astrologer in the 1930s and ’40s, when my mom was in her twenties and thirties. Thus, my mom believed that a person’s life was 'more or less' controlled by the alignment of the planets and stars and under which of the twelve signs of the zodiac a person was born into this world. And she had done an astrological ‘chart’ for both my sister and me when we were born. Also during that time frame, on a vacation back to Boston with the family, she asked if I wanted to do an ‘astrological reading’ with her mentor’s daughter, which I agreed to do. This reading included her helping me try to experience an ‘astral projection’ into ‘previous incarnations’ and providing answers regarding my future. In conjunction with all this with my mom, I learned that she was really connected with the Unity Church and believed in reincarnation! As one can imagine, all this came as quite a revelation and a shock to a fairly innocent and sheltered Episcopalian, Sunday school–trained, and confirmed boy, who was also an acolyte/altar boy.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, David K. Hebert, Th.D.’s new book uses the “Parable of the Wheat and the Weeds (Tares)” in Matthew 13:24–30, 36–43 and a clear understanding of the core orthodox Christian beliefs as the standard for Christians to compare the kingdom of God versus the kingdom of darkness (and God’s truth versus Satan’s lies/error) throughout biblical history, from the Garden of Eden to the present day, especially as the day of Jesus Christ’s return so rapidly approaches.
Readers can purchase “A Kingdom of the Truth or Deception? A Biblical and Historical Study of False Religions and Cults” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
After serving twenty years and retiring from the Coast Guard, author David K. Hebert, Th.D., has been teaching theology in the seminary at Oral Roberts University for the last seventeen years.
Hebert writes, “’What is a cult?’ ‘Why talk about cults?’ These are the two burning questions that need to be answered up front when addressing cults. But before beginning to answer these two questions, a little personal history and experience in that realm are in order. I was born into and ‘christened’ in the Episcopalian Church. My dad was raised Roman Catholic in Biloxi, Mississippi, and my mom in the Congregational Church in Boston, Massachusetts. So when they married, they decided to raise their children (my younger sister and me) somewhere in the middle—thus, the Episcopal Church. When I reached my teenage years (in the late 1960s to early ’70s), I began to understand some random comments that my mom had made over the years regarding astrology. She was mentored and trained by a classical female astrologer in the 1930s and ’40s, when my mom was in her twenties and thirties. Thus, my mom believed that a person’s life was 'more or less' controlled by the alignment of the planets and stars and under which of the twelve signs of the zodiac a person was born into this world. And she had done an astrological ‘chart’ for both my sister and me when we were born. Also during that time frame, on a vacation back to Boston with the family, she asked if I wanted to do an ‘astrological reading’ with her mentor’s daughter, which I agreed to do. This reading included her helping me try to experience an ‘astral projection’ into ‘previous incarnations’ and providing answers regarding my future. In conjunction with all this with my mom, I learned that she was really connected with the Unity Church and believed in reincarnation! As one can imagine, all this came as quite a revelation and a shock to a fairly innocent and sheltered Episcopalian, Sunday school–trained, and confirmed boy, who was also an acolyte/altar boy.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, David K. Hebert, Th.D.’s new book uses the “Parable of the Wheat and the Weeds (Tares)” in Matthew 13:24–30, 36–43 and a clear understanding of the core orthodox Christian beliefs as the standard for Christians to compare the kingdom of God versus the kingdom of darkness (and God’s truth versus Satan’s lies/error) throughout biblical history, from the Garden of Eden to the present day, especially as the day of Jesus Christ’s return so rapidly approaches.
Readers can purchase “A Kingdom of the Truth or Deception? A Biblical and Historical Study of False Religions and Cults” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
Contact
Covenant BooksContact
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
Categories