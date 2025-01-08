Author David K. Hebert, Th.D.’s New Book “A Kingdom of the Truth or Deception? A Biblical and Historical Study of False Religions and Cults” is Released

Recent release “A Kingdom of the Truth or Deception? A Biblical and Historical Study of False Religions and Cults” from Covenant Books author David K. Hebert, Th.D., is the culmination of over forty years of study on the concept of defending the Christian faith against false religions and cults that oppose that faith by exposing them.