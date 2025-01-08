Author Sharell Gonzales’s New Book, "Staring Into the Eyes of a Devastated Woman," Explores the Author’s Traumas and Triumphs Over Adversity Throughout Her Life
Recent release “Staring Into the Eyes of a Devastated Woman” from Page Publishing author Sharell Gonzales is a poignant memoir of resilience and redemption. Through harrowing experiences and life-threatening challenges, Sharell navigates a journey from innocence shattered to reclaiming her life, offering profound insights into survival and the enduring impact of trauma.
New Orleans, LA, January 08, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Sharell Gonzales has completed her new book, “Staring Into the Eyes of a Devastated Woman”: a compelling tale of survival and strength that reflects upon the author’s personal journey of overcoming adversity and reclaiming her life from the depths of despair.
“This story is about a young girl who thought life was so beautiful until the mirror broke, then she actually saw the truth of horrific events that started taking place in her life,” writes Sharell. “She had nowhere to run or hide, so she went to the streets where her life took her on a journey of no return!
“She had to figure out all these obstacles on her own, which was really sad for the most part. Some events were life-threatening, but somehow, she managed to stand on solid ground and take her life back and pick up all the shattered pieces so she could see clearly and live a normal life, even though it would never be the same.
“Even as a grown woman, she still had trauma from all the abuse a human should not ever experience in life. It all boils down to watching the company you keep. Not all people have your best interest.”
Published by Page Publishing, Sharell Gonzales’s enthralling tale unfolds with stark honesty, portraying her courage and resilience amidst countless struggles that test her spirit and resolve. From confronting the trauma of abuse to grappling with the scars it leaves behind, “Staring Into the Eyes of a Devastates Woman” is sure to resonate with readers from all walks of life, presenting hope and comfort to those who have walked a similar path through trauma.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “Staring Into the Eyes of a Devastated Woman” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
“This story is about a young girl who thought life was so beautiful until the mirror broke, then she actually saw the truth of horrific events that started taking place in her life,” writes Sharell. “She had nowhere to run or hide, so she went to the streets where her life took her on a journey of no return!
“She had to figure out all these obstacles on her own, which was really sad for the most part. Some events were life-threatening, but somehow, she managed to stand on solid ground and take her life back and pick up all the shattered pieces so she could see clearly and live a normal life, even though it would never be the same.
“Even as a grown woman, she still had trauma from all the abuse a human should not ever experience in life. It all boils down to watching the company you keep. Not all people have your best interest.”
Published by Page Publishing, Sharell Gonzales’s enthralling tale unfolds with stark honesty, portraying her courage and resilience amidst countless struggles that test her spirit and resolve. From confronting the trauma of abuse to grappling with the scars it leaves behind, “Staring Into the Eyes of a Devastates Woman” is sure to resonate with readers from all walks of life, presenting hope and comfort to those who have walked a similar path through trauma.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “Staring Into the Eyes of a Devastated Woman” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
Contact
Page Publishing Media DepartmentContact
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
Categories