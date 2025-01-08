Author Emily Faircloth’s New Book, "Mommy, Who Made Me?" is an Insightful Children’s Story About a Curious Little Frog Who Wonders Who Has Made Him

Recent release “Mommy, Who Made Me?” from Page Publishing author Emily Faircloth introduces Cooper, a curious little frog by nature, who asks his mother a very important question about who has made him. Rather than answering him directly, though, his mother gently instructs him to open his eyes, mind, and heart and sends him on a journey of certain discovery.