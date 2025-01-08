Author Emily Faircloth’s New Book, "Mommy, Who Made Me?" is an Insightful Children’s Story About a Curious Little Frog Who Wonders Who Has Made Him
Recent release “Mommy, Who Made Me?” from Page Publishing author Emily Faircloth introduces Cooper, a curious little frog by nature, who asks his mother a very important question about who has made him. Rather than answering him directly, though, his mother gently instructs him to open his eyes, mind, and heart and sends him on a journey of certain discovery.
Sulphur Springs, TX, January 08, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Emily Faircloth, a professional educator and certified school counselor, has completed her new book, “Mommy, Who Made Me?”: a delightful children’s story that follows Cooper the frog on a journey to discover who has made him. With a little help from some animal friends along the meadow road, Cooper finds the answer he seeks has never been far away.
From raising her children to working with students of a variety of ages and across multiple settings, author Emily Faircloth wholeheartedly believes in the power of teachable moments embraced by the healthy and purposeful curiosity and wonder of a child.
“These moments help foster growth and creativity and provide an opportunity for children to discover and utilize their beautifully—and wonderfully—unique, God-given gifts and abilities,” Faircloth shares.
Faircloth resides in Sulphur Springs, Texas with her husband, Brandon, and they have two children, Cooper and Rowan Kate.
Published by Page Publishing, Emily Faircloth’s adjective tale inspires curiosity and opens the door for important conversations with young readers and listeners.
Readers who wish to experience this uplifting work can purchase “Mommy, Who Made Me?” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
