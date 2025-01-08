Author Michael J. Russo’s New Book, “Proud to Be American: Things That Really Matter,” is a Collection of Blog Posts Reflecting the Challenges Currently Plaguing America

Recent release “Proud to Be American: Things That Really Matter” from Page Publishing author Michael J. Russo is a thought-provoking compilation of blog posts that analyze the issues the nation is currently facing. From politics to health and the economy, “Proud to Be American” encourages readers to think critically and free from the mainstream media.