Author Michael J. Russo’s New Book, “Proud to Be American: Things That Really Matter,” is a Collection of Blog Posts Reflecting the Challenges Currently Plaguing America
Recent release “Proud to Be American: Things That Really Matter” from Page Publishing author Michael J. Russo is a thought-provoking compilation of blog posts that analyze the issues the nation is currently facing. From politics to health and the economy, “Proud to Be American” encourages readers to think critically and free from the mainstream media.
Glen Mills, PA, January 08, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Michael J. Russo, who dedicates his time to staying informed on international, national and domestic issues while writing for his blog, MikeRussoExpose.com, has completed his new book, “Proud to Be American: Things That Really Matter”: an eye-opening compilation of the author’s own blog posts that explore a variety of topics concerning the issues that Americans are currently grasping with, and how to combat these very issues in order to get the nation back on track and heal from decades long division and culture wars.
A graduate of Penn State University and the University of Pennsylvania, author Mike Russo has had a forty-year career in environmental work with the federal government. His career also includes working for the city of Philadelphia and the state of Pennsylvania, as well as engaging in many extracurricular activities such as teaching adult education, public speaking for 23 years as a member of Toastmasters International, talk radio, and humanitarian efforts, including establishing a cat shelter in Denver. Moreover, he has been a member of the Life Extension Foundation for twenty-two years, where he reviews research about supplements, foods, and lifestyles, writing posts for his blog about health and nutrition.
“The United States is going to hell in a handbasket, but political correctness and 'wokeness' has prevented accurate analyses of the causes of our problems and consequently the specific remedies to correct them,” writes Russo. “'Proud to be American' addresses this head-on by providing many analyses and solutions.
“It includes 68 posts, organized into nine categories: politics, energy and the environment, jobs and the economy, world and national security, race relations, health and nutrition, relationships and divorce, cats and critters, and American culture. Most topics were chosen for their controversy and importance, and each written independent of the others. They were originally written for my blog, MikeRussoExpose.com.
“I decided to include those posts that address issues that are important to the United States as well as your safety, welfare, and happiness. For example, my posts on marriage, relationships, and divorce I strongly believe can significantly help couples be happier together. My posts on inflation, fossil fuels, climate change, China, North Korea, and presidents Trump, Biden, and Obama will help you understand what’s really happening in the world.
“I named the book, 'Proud to be American' and expanded on this theme in an article I included in the first segment, politics. Americans need complete, accurate information on which to base good decisions, but the incompetent mainstream media cannot be trusted to provide truthful and accurate information. Moreover, most people simply do not have the time to spend that is required to discern the truth for themselves.
“Looking on the bright side of our national predicament, despite the fact that the U.S. will be seriously hurting by 2025, the right president with the right policies should be able to return it to normalcy, although there’s only one that can thwart China’s aggression.”
Published by Page Publishing, Mike Russo’s engaging series is a clarion call for readers to wake up to the issues around them and take action against those threatening America and its very way of life. Drawing upon years of observations and lived experiences, Russo shares his analyses in the hope of inspiring readers to break free from the propaganda being fed to them in order to work towards a better, healthier, and safer America.
Readers who wish to experience this mesmerizing work can purchase “Proud to Be American: Things That Really Matter” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
A graduate of Penn State University and the University of Pennsylvania, author Mike Russo has had a forty-year career in environmental work with the federal government. His career also includes working for the city of Philadelphia and the state of Pennsylvania, as well as engaging in many extracurricular activities such as teaching adult education, public speaking for 23 years as a member of Toastmasters International, talk radio, and humanitarian efforts, including establishing a cat shelter in Denver. Moreover, he has been a member of the Life Extension Foundation for twenty-two years, where he reviews research about supplements, foods, and lifestyles, writing posts for his blog about health and nutrition.
“The United States is going to hell in a handbasket, but political correctness and 'wokeness' has prevented accurate analyses of the causes of our problems and consequently the specific remedies to correct them,” writes Russo. “'Proud to be American' addresses this head-on by providing many analyses and solutions.
“It includes 68 posts, organized into nine categories: politics, energy and the environment, jobs and the economy, world and national security, race relations, health and nutrition, relationships and divorce, cats and critters, and American culture. Most topics were chosen for their controversy and importance, and each written independent of the others. They were originally written for my blog, MikeRussoExpose.com.
“I decided to include those posts that address issues that are important to the United States as well as your safety, welfare, and happiness. For example, my posts on marriage, relationships, and divorce I strongly believe can significantly help couples be happier together. My posts on inflation, fossil fuels, climate change, China, North Korea, and presidents Trump, Biden, and Obama will help you understand what’s really happening in the world.
“I named the book, 'Proud to be American' and expanded on this theme in an article I included in the first segment, politics. Americans need complete, accurate information on which to base good decisions, but the incompetent mainstream media cannot be trusted to provide truthful and accurate information. Moreover, most people simply do not have the time to spend that is required to discern the truth for themselves.
“Looking on the bright side of our national predicament, despite the fact that the U.S. will be seriously hurting by 2025, the right president with the right policies should be able to return it to normalcy, although there’s only one that can thwart China’s aggression.”
Published by Page Publishing, Mike Russo’s engaging series is a clarion call for readers to wake up to the issues around them and take action against those threatening America and its very way of life. Drawing upon years of observations and lived experiences, Russo shares his analyses in the hope of inspiring readers to break free from the propaganda being fed to them in order to work towards a better, healthier, and safer America.
Readers who wish to experience this mesmerizing work can purchase “Proud to Be American: Things That Really Matter” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
Contact
Page Publishing Media DepartmentContact
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
Categories