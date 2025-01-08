Author Amy Hawk’s New Book, "The Tales of Rumpus," is a Riveting Tale That Follows a Daring Princess as She Sets Out to Prove Her Worth and Readiness to Lead Her Kingdom
Recent release “The Tales of Rumpus” from Page Publishing author Amy Hawk is a captivating story that follows Princess Caitlin, who must prove that she is ready to lead her people and the Kingdom of Rumpus. In order to do so, she sets off on a thrilling journey, where she meets new friends and discovers the incredible power within to overcome all of life’s obstacles.
North Fort Meyers, FL, January 08, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Amy Hawk, a master’s-educated family nurse practitioner who owns her own practice in Florida, where she lives with her husband and their cat, has completed her new book, “The Tales of Rumpus”: a charming novel that centers around a princess who sets off on a journey of self-discovery in order to prove that she is ready to rule the Kingdom of Rumpus.
“Are you ready for an epic adventure?” writes Amy. “Princess Caitlin sets out to prove she is ready to rule the kingdom. Along the way, she makes new friends and stumbles into fun and challenges that will forever change her life. She sees amazing things and realizes that maybe there is more to life than she could have imagined. Come along for the ride and open your eyes to new and exciting worlds.”
Published by Page Publishing, Amy Hawk’s enthralling tale will transport readers as they follow along on Princess Caitlin’s journey, where exciting new lands and friends await around every corner. With colorful artwork to help bring Amy’s tale to life, “The Tales of Rumpus” is sure to capture the hearts and imaginations of readers of all ages, making it a charming new addition to any family library.
Readers who wish to experience this engaging work can purchase “The Tales of Rumpus” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
“Are you ready for an epic adventure?” writes Amy. “Princess Caitlin sets out to prove she is ready to rule the kingdom. Along the way, she makes new friends and stumbles into fun and challenges that will forever change her life. She sees amazing things and realizes that maybe there is more to life than she could have imagined. Come along for the ride and open your eyes to new and exciting worlds.”
Published by Page Publishing, Amy Hawk’s enthralling tale will transport readers as they follow along on Princess Caitlin’s journey, where exciting new lands and friends await around every corner. With colorful artwork to help bring Amy’s tale to life, “The Tales of Rumpus” is sure to capture the hearts and imaginations of readers of all ages, making it a charming new addition to any family library.
Readers who wish to experience this engaging work can purchase “The Tales of Rumpus” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
Contact
Page Publishing Media DepartmentContact
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
Categories