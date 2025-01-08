Author Amy Hawk’s New Book, "The Tales of Rumpus," is a Riveting Tale That Follows a Daring Princess as She Sets Out to Prove Her Worth and Readiness to Lead Her Kingdom

Recent release “The Tales of Rumpus” from Page Publishing author Amy Hawk is a captivating story that follows Princess Caitlin, who must prove that she is ready to lead her people and the Kingdom of Rumpus. In order to do so, she sets off on a thrilling journey, where she meets new friends and discovers the incredible power within to overcome all of life’s obstacles.