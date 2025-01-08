Author Charlotte Lauver’s New Book, "Identifying the Enemy," is a Compelling Account of the Author’s Life and the Struggles She Endured Through Her Faith in God
Recent release “Identifying the Enemy” from Page Publishing author Charlotte Lauver is a powerful memoir that documents the author’s survival from growing up with alcoholic parents to enduring an abusive marriage that was once her salvation from her childhood home. However, through God’s amazing grace, Charlotte reveals how she finally found healing and a life of joy and peace.
Tallahassee, FL, January 08, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Charlotte Lauver, who enjoys writing, gardening, cooking, and spending time with her husband and grandchildren, has completed her new book, “Identifying the Enemy”: a gripping and heartfelt autobiographical account that documents the harrowing struggles the author has been forced to endure since her childhood. From growing up with alcoholic parents to enduring an abusive first marriage, Lauver reveals how these trials shaped her and ultimately brought her closer to finding her true salvation through the Lord.
“This book is a story about a woman who grew up in an atmosphere of chaos and trauma,” writes Lauver. “At midlife, she was able to identify who the real enemy was and removed herself from her family of origin. For years, she had been programmed to believe as they did that alcohol was great and not to ever trust anyone who did not drink. As an adult, she rejected this lie when it became clear to her that alcohol was the enemy and the reason for all the horrors she and her siblings were expected to endure without complaint. Once the identity of the enemy was clear that it was the alcohol, she was able to put the past behind and move forward to a life of self-fulfillment, peace, and contentment. It is a story for anyone who feels trapped in a situation of fear and despair. This is a story with an unbelievable happy ending.”
Published by Page Publishing, Charlotte Lauver’s enthralling memoir will transport readers as they follow along on the author’s journey of countless struggles and challenges that, thankfully, lead to the ultimate triumph over the forces of evil in her life. Deeply personal and candid, “Identifying the Enemy” promises to resonate with readers from all walks of life and will foster encouragement and hope in those who are currently facing similar challenges, helping them to see that there is light even in the darkest of times.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “Identifying the Enemy” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
