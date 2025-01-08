Author Charlotte Lauver’s New Book, "Identifying the Enemy," is a Compelling Account of the Author’s Life and the Struggles She Endured Through Her Faith in God

Recent release “Identifying the Enemy” from Page Publishing author Charlotte Lauver is a powerful memoir that documents the author’s survival from growing up with alcoholic parents to enduring an abusive marriage that was once her salvation from her childhood home. However, through God’s amazing grace, Charlotte reveals how she finally found healing and a life of joy and peace.