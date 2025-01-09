Author Evangelist Nadine Wright’s New Book, “From Vanity to Victory in Relationships,” Explores How the Author’s Life Changed After Forming a Relationship with God

Recent release “From Vanity to Victory in Relationships” from Page Publishing author Evangelist Nadine Wright is a powerful testament to the ways in which the author’s life has been impacted and improved by her connection with the Lord. Through sharing her story, Nadine aims to encourage her readers to forge their own relationship with the Lord through reading the Word of God.