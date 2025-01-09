Author Evangelist Nadine Wright’s New Book, “From Vanity to Victory in Relationships,” Explores How the Author’s Life Changed After Forming a Relationship with God
Recent release “From Vanity to Victory in Relationships” from Page Publishing author Evangelist Nadine Wright is a powerful testament to the ways in which the author’s life has been impacted and improved by her connection with the Lord. Through sharing her story, Nadine aims to encourage her readers to forge their own relationship with the Lord through reading the Word of God.
Springfield, IL, January 09, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Evangelist Nadine Wright, the CEO and founder of Women on the Move Community Outreach Ministries, Inc., which reaches out to women and youth that need to be reached, has completed her new book, “From Vanity to Victory in Relationships”: a poignant and heartfelt look at the ways in which the author found herself and a path to healthier relationships through her own personal relationship with God.
With a powerful prophetic and deliverance calling on her life, author Nadine Wright’s ministry advocates prayer, letter writing (prison), transportation, family issues such as drug and alcohol, mental health, healing and deliverance, financial, referrals, youth counseling, women’s ministry, special services in areas of workshops, prayer walks, revivals, conferences, prayer breakfast, shut-ins, youth programs, book bag programs, outings, and backpack program. She also serves as a church evangelist, administrator of the Remnant Prayer Line, chairwoman of the Education Auxiliary of the State Women’s Department, assistant administrator to the State Women’s Evangelist Department, moderator and founder of the Children’s Prayer Camp prayer line statewide.
“From the time that I was a little girl, I was curious as to why my relationships were sometimes vanity, even through elementary, middle school, high school, and moving into womanhood,” writes Nadine. “Relationship after relationship was vanity, vanity, vanity up until the year of 1990, the year I received salvation. The entire book of Ecclesiastes is a declaration and confirmation of God’s manifestation of moving me from vanity to victory in relationships. I encourage you to read it as the Lord carried me through my storms of life in the ten chapters of this book.
“Each relationship was a challenge to just give up on the present relationship I was in vanity with. The way that I was able to defeat the vanity and go to victory in my relationships up to this point in my life is through the Word of God, and I took my trials and tests and found the good out of them instead of complaining. And I looked at myself instead of looking at the relationship issues. Glory to God to the most high. God did it. God will. God shall take you from vanity to victory in relationships.”
Published by Page Publishing, Evangelist Nadine Wright’s engaging memoir is an eye-opening look at the ways in which God can influence one’s life for the better. Candid and emotionally stirring, “From Vanity to Victory in Relationships” is for anyone who has struggled with relationships throughout their life, offering a clear and precise path towards the ultimate solution.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “From Vanity to Victory in Relationships” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
