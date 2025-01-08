Hazelwood Prep Names Nyeesha D. Williams as New Executive Director to Lead Arts Expansion and Innovation

Hazelwood Prep, a trailblazing institution in arts and academic education, is proud to announce the appointment of Nyeesha D. Williams as its new Executive Director. Founders Andrea Hermitt and Mere Jones, both esteemed leaders in education and the arts, have tapped Williams to spearhead the school’s mission to revolutionize arts education for children in Atlanta and beyond.