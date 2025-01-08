Hazelwood Prep Names Nyeesha D. Williams as New Executive Director to Lead Arts Expansion and Innovation
Hazelwood Prep, a trailblazing institution in arts and academic education, is proud to announce the appointment of Nyeesha D. Williams as its new Executive Director. Founders Andrea Hermitt and Mere Jones, both esteemed leaders in education and the arts, have tapped Williams to spearhead the school’s mission to revolutionize arts education for children in Atlanta and beyond.
Founded by Andrea Hermitt and Mere Jones, Hazelwood Prep was established to provide a dynamic, inclusive learning environment where students excel academically while cultivating their artistic talents. Renowned for its exceptional performing arts programs and forward-thinking curriculum, Hazelwood Prep is a haven for young creatives to develop their music, dance, drama, theater, and visual arts skills. With a strong foundation in college preparatory education and theater, the school is now expanding its focus to embrace a broader range of arts, fostering creativity, innovation, and holistic growth. Hazelwood Prep continues to be a beacon for families seeking an alternative educational experience that prioritizes academic excellence and artistic expression.
The Founders: Andrea Hermitt and Mere Jones
Andrea Hermitt, a seasoned educator since 2003, has dedicated her career to cultivating environments where students thrive. With an extensive background in theater management, costuming, producing, and writing, Ms. Hermitt has been instrumental in shaping Hazelwood Prep’s mission to merge the arts with academic excellence.
Mere Jones, a visionary creative and strategist, has been equally pivotal in establishing Hazelwood Prep as a leader in arts education. With a focus on fostering innovation and creating opportunities for young artists, including creating partnerships with theatre programs all over greater Atlanta, Jones ensures that the school remains a vital force in the community and beyond.
Welcoming Nyeesha D. Williams
In appointing Nyeesha D. Williams as Executive Director, Hermitt and Jones have found a leader who shares their passion for education and the arts. Williams brings over three decades of experience in the performing arts and entertainment industries, coupled with her groundbreaking work as a somatic practitioner and advocate for holistic well-being.
With a career rooted in empowering creatives to thrive both on and off the stage, Williams is uniquely positioned to lead Hazelwood Prep into its next chapter. "We’re so excited to have Nyeesha on board! Her vision, dedication, and incredible expertise are just what Hazelwood Prep needs as we grow and take our programs to the next level," says Ms. Hermitt.
A Vision for Growth and Innovation
As Executive Director, Williams is committed to building upon the school’s foundation of excellence. She plans to lead initiatives to expand the performing arts department, develop innovative programming, and create pathways for students to access world-class opportunities.
“Our goal is to make Hazelwood Prep a global hub for arts education,” says Williams. “This is more than a school — it’s a space where children can discover their passions, refine their talents, and step into their greatness. I’m honored to join Andrea and Mere in continuing to build this legacy.” Williams also aims to broaden the school’s reach, ensuring that children from diverse backgrounds can access Hazelwood Prep’s transformative programs. From Atlanta to international stages, the school’s focus will remain on cultivating creative excellence and inspiring the next generation of artists, leaders, and innovators.
A Bold Future Ahead
Together, Hermitt, Jones, and Williams are forging a new era for Hazelwood Prep, blending their unique expertise to redefine what’s possible in arts and education. Their shared commitment to creating a safe, inclusive space for students to grow, learn, and excel ensures that Hazelwood Prep will continue to be a leading force in arts education for years to come.
