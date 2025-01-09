Author Francisco Barriga’s New Book, "Growing Up Beaner," is a Powerful Memoir Documenting the Author’s Journey Towards Achieving His Personal American Dream

Recent release “Growing Up Beaner” from Hawes & Jenkins Publishing author Francisco Barriga is poignant and heartfelt autobiographical account that chronicles the author’s life, from his humble beginnings in Colima, Mexico to his life in America, and the insurmountable odds and struggles he faced along the road to pursuing his dreams.