Author Francisco Barriga’s New Book, "Growing Up Beaner," is a Powerful Memoir Documenting the Author’s Journey Towards Achieving His Personal American Dream
Recent release “Growing Up Beaner” from Hawes & Jenkins Publishing author Francisco Barriga is poignant and heartfelt autobiographical account that chronicles the author’s life, from his humble beginnings in Colima, Mexico to his life in America, and the insurmountable odds and struggles he faced along the road to pursuing his dreams.
Corning, CA, January 09, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Francisco Barriga, a farmer and rancher who currently resides in Northern California with his wife, Aurora, and their pets, has completed his new book, “Growing Up Beaner”: an honest and deeply personal memoir that sheds a light on the struggles and triumphs that defined the author’s youth, capturing the essence of the immigrant journey and the resilience of the human spirit.
In “Growing Up Beaner,” author Francisco Barriga offers a poignant and powerful memoir that traces his journey from the small town of Periquillos in Colima, Mexico, to the rural landscapes of Corning, California. Born into humble beginnings, Francisco’s story is one of resilience, determination, and the quest for identity amid the complexities of immigration and cultural assimilation. When he was at the tender age of eight, his life took a dramatic turn when he crossed the border illegally, embarking on a path filled with uncertainty and hope. His narrative vividly recounts the challenges of adapting to a new world, grappling with the harsh realities of being undocumented, and the relentless pursuit of the American Dream.
Barriga begins his tale, “I was born the evening of July 31, 1967, in a clinic on the side of a hill in Perriquillos, Colima, Mexico, to Carmen Barriga Calderon and Jose Barriga Lopez. I imagine that, for obvious reasons, I don’t remember much of my young childhood life. My earliest memories are of me and my older brother, Miguel. We spent a lot of our childhood running around the dirt streets of Cofradia de Juarez, Colima. I had an older sister who must have been busy with girl stuff because I don’t remember her much from those years. I am Francisco Ignacio Barriga Calderon.”
Published by Hawes & Jenkins Publishing, Francisco Barriga’s enthralling memoir is a candid testament to the enduring power of family, the strength found in adversity, and the enduring quest for a place to call home. Stirring and captivating, “Growing Up Beaner” is a thought-provoking reminder of the diverse threads that weave the fabric of America, inviting readers to walk in the shoes of those who brave the unknown in search of a better life.
Readers who wish to experience this spellbinding work can purchase "Growing Up Beaner" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Hawes & Jenkins at 888-430-7450.
