Marucci and Victus Are Now the Official Bats of Major League Baseball
Under the multi-year licensing agreement, the most preferred bats among players get exclusive rights to MLB trademarks.
Baton Rouge, LA, January 03, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Today, Marucci Sports launches its multi-year licensing agreement with Major League Baseball (MLB) to designate Marucci and Victus as the Official Bats of MLB.
Consistently the two most-used bats in MLB, this agreement elevates the most preferred bats among players with an exclusive marketing designation through December 31, 2028.
With this agreement, Marucci Sports enters a coveted role that unlocks the opportunity to leverage MLB trademarks, participate in MLB’s on-field events in a deeper fashion, further integrate themselves within the league and more.
“This is a new beginning,” said Kurt Ainsworth, co-founder and CEO of Marucci Sports. “MLB is the roots of our business; it’s where we started and what has allowed us to grow into new categories throughout our history. To be the Official Bats of the Majors authenticates our 20+ years of dedication to deliver the best bats in the game.”
Both, Marucci and Victus disrupted the wood market early, even as small manufacturers, by earning the trust of players for their own distinct qualities. They quickly began growing their popularity and businesses with precision manufacturing and unique designs.
“Our companies may have started in a backyard shed and garage, but they have grown into elite brands,” said Jared Smith, co-founder and CEO of Victus Sports. “We have always embraced the evolution of the game and will continue to work with MLB to push the sport forward.”
With the implementation of rule changes to initiate faster paced games, baseball’s fan engagements have increased, particularly among younger people. As evidenced in the viewership trends, ticket purchases and digital and social media engagement over the last decade, MLB is continually meeting young fans where they spend their time.
Beginning today, Marucci and Victus will now be able to leverage MLB marks and logos as part of their marketing efforts. The brands gave a first look at some of the content they will roll out as a part of an ambitious plan to weave MLB into their larger brand marketing.
As part of the designation, Marucci and Victus have marketing exclusivity in several bat categories including authentic wood bats, aluminum bats, Smart Bats (in collaboration with Diamond Kinetics) and full-size and mini trophy bats. Additionally, both brands will be allowed an exclusive, secondary mark on all in-game bats. Lizard Skins, another brand in the Marucci Sports portfolio, will remain the Official Bat Grip of MLB as part of the agreement. Together and with this new agreement, the trio of brands place a stronger hold on the diamond sports market as a powerhouse in the industry.
Major League Baseball and MLB are registered trademarks of Major League Baseball Properties, Inc. Diamond Kinetics is a registered trademark of Diamond Kinetics, Inc.
About Marucci
Based in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, Marucci was started in 2004 by two former MLB players and their athletic trainer who began handcrafting bats from their garage for some of the best players in the game. Fast forward to today, that dedication to quality and understanding of players’ needs has turned Marucci into a premier brand in diamond sports across all product categories, now including footwear. To learn more about Marucci, please visit www.maruccisports.com. Marucci is a registered trademark of Marucci Sports, LLC.
About Victus
Founded in 2012 and growing quickly to become a top bat of choice in MLB, Victus is recognized as an elite baseball brand at every level of the sport today. With design driven craftsmanship and an unprecedented commitment to adaptable performance-based quality, Victus embraces the evolution of the game and salutes the next generation of players who are changing it. With their unique color finishes and logo designs, Victus thrives on setting themselves apart from the competition. To learn more about Victus, please visit www.victussports.com. Victus is a registered trademark of Victus Sports LLC.
About Lizard Skins
Founded in 1993, Lizard Skins had early success as a top grip amongst cycling enthusiasts. The category eventually expanded to include gloves and grips, and by 2008, culminated in Lizard Skins’ most innovative grip and flagship product: Durasoft Polymer or DSP. This DSP technology provided the path to becoming the No. 1 grip in baseball and they have since expanded into many sports outside of baseball. To learn more about Lizard Skins, please visit www.lizardskins.com. Lizard Skins is a registered trademark of Lizard Skins, LLC.
About Major League Baseball (MLB)
Major League Baseball (MLB) is the most historic professional sports league in the United States and consists of 30 member clubs in the U.S. and Canada, representing the highest level of professional baseball. Led by Commissioner Robert D. Manfred, Jr., MLB has achieved back-to-back attendance gains for the first time in 12 years with an overall increase of +11% and 80% of Clubs welcoming more fans over the last two seasons following extensive rule changes that have improved the quality of play on the field. With the 2024 season featuring the best time of game in 40 years and the most stolen bases in 109 years, MLB viewership increased across all its national media partners, grew international viewership by +18%, set another record for MLB.TV streaming with more than 14 billion minutes watched and earned League of the Year honors from Sports Business Journal and the CLIOS. As the league increased its marketing efforts and promotion of star players like 2024 NL MVP Shohei Ohtani and 2024 AL MVP Aaron Judge, MLB has significantly increased its younger fan base as evidenced through viewership, social media, ticket purchasing, and participation metrics. Through its MLB Together social responsibility efforts, MLB remains committed to making a positive impact in the communities of the U.S., Canada and throughout the world. With the continued success of MLB Network, MLB digital platforms and local media production and distribution, MLB continues to find innovative ways for its fans to enjoy America's National Pastime and a truly global game. To learn more about MLB, please visit www.mlb.com.
