The Chicago Deal Flow Team Launches Specialized REO Division to Serve Banks and Mortgage Servicers
Chicago, IL, January 05, 2025 --(PR.com)-- The Chicago Deal Flow Team, a leading real estate platform operating under eXp Realty in the Chicagoland area, today announced the launch of its specialized REO division led by veteran commercial broker Michael Linton. The team will focus on serving banks and mortgage servicers for both residential and commercial properties across Cook, Lake, McHenry, DuPage, and Kane counties, leveraging Linton's 38 years of experience in the real estate market.
The newly formed Chicago Deal Flow REO division comes at a critical time for the Chicagoland commercial real estate market. With the office market experiencing significant shifts and the industrial sector showing signs of moderation, the need for expert handling of distressed properties has never been more apparent.
Michael Linton, founder of The Chicago Deal Flow Team, stated, "Our REO division is uniquely positioned to assist financial institutions in managing and disposing of distressed assets. We understand the complexities of the current market and are ready to provide strategic solutions that benefit both lenders and potential investors."
The team's services will extend beyond Chicago proper to key suburban areas, including Libertyville, Lake Zurich, Hoffman Estates, Elgin, and Schaumburg. These suburbs have shown varying degrees of resilience and opportunity in the face of market challenges.
"We're seeing interesting dynamics in suburbs like Hoffman Estates, where major corporations have established headquarters," Linton noted. "This creates a unique landscape for REO properties, especially in the commercial sector."
The Chicago Deal Flow REO division will employ various strategies to maximize value for their clients, including the covered land play approach and innovative repositioning of distressed commercial REOs. This comes as the market sees a growing pipeline of troubled loans, with some estimates suggesting significant amounts of potentially distressed assets nationwide.
Linton added, "Our team is prepared to navigate the complexities of distressed sales, whether it's through foreclosure auctions, REO acquisitions, or facilitating short sales. We're committed to finding the best outcomes for all parties involved."
The launch of this specialized division aligns with broader market trends, as investors and lenders alike seek experienced partners to manage distressed assets. With vacancy rates in some Chicago submarkets reaching concerning levels, the expertise of seasoned professionals like Linton and his team becomes invaluable.
About The Chicago Deal Flow Team:
The Chicago Deal Flow Team is the premier platform for real estate in the Chicagoland area. Founded by veteran Realtor Michael Linton and operating under eXp Realty, it specializes in both residential and commercial properties across Chicago and its northwest suburbs. The Chicago Deal Flow Team provides comprehensive listings, market insights, and essential resources for home sellers, buyers, and investors, enabling informed real estate decisions. For more information, visit ChicagoDealFlow.com.
Contact Information:
Michael Linton
Founder, The Chicago Deal Flow Team
eXp Realty in Illinois
939 W North Avenue Suite 750
Chicago, IL 60642
Phone: 312-612-1031
Website: https://www.chicagodealflow.com
