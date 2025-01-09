Author Charles Morton’s New Book, "A Boy to A Man," is a Compelling Memoir That Follows the Author’s Journey as He Finds Himself in His Transition Into Adulthood
Recent release “A Boy to A Man” from Page Publishing author Charles Morton is a captivating and heartfelt autobiographical account that follows the author from his youth to adulthood, detailing the trials and triumphs he experiences along the way. Deeply personal and stirring, “A Boy to A Man” is a classic coming-of-age tale that is sure to resonate with readers from all walks of life.
Suitland, MD, January 09, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Charles Morton has completed his new book, “A Boy to A Man”: a captivating and thought-provoking autobiographical account that explores the struggles the author faced throughout his life, as well as the vital lessons he learned along the way that helped to shape him into the man he is today.
“My story is no different from others,” shares Morton. “I can’t lie about the truth. You can tell if someone is lying. I cannot believe I am still here telling my story. So many childhood friends’ lives were taken at an early age. The rest have a lot of time or life in prison. I just want people to understand how it can end for you. A boy to a man. I will always be for the struggle because that is who I am. It is not about fame or padding myself on the back, but it is about sharing awareness with the deaf, dumb, and blind. Everybody says they are real, but are they? I saw damn near everything when I turned forty-nine years old in August. You can’t tell me much about the struggle. From seventeen to forty-nine, I have been on the streets for nine years, not counting the juvenile system. That is what I meant—a boy to a man.”
Published by Page Publishing, Charles Morton’s riveting memoir promises to transport readers as they follow along on the author’s journey from adolescence to adulthood, exploring the struggles and triumphs he endured with incredible courage and strength. Poignant and emotionally candid, “A Boy to A Man” is sure to inspire readers to embrace the challenges and changes that life can bring with hope and conviction, encouraging them to continue forward with hope for a better future no matter what life may present.
Readers who wish to experience this potent work can purchase “A Boy to A Man” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
