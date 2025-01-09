Author Ranay Richards’s New Book, "The Path to Paradise," is a Poignant and Compelling Novel That Follows One Woman’s Extraordinary Second Chance at Life and Love
Recent release “The Path to Paradise” from Page Publishing author Ranay Richards is a stirring tale that centers around Julie Collins, a lonely woman who finds herself with a second chance at life after surviving a near-death experience. Now more inspired than ever to live her life to the fullest, Julie discovers it is never too late to find love once more.
New York, NY, January 09, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Ranay Richards, a mother of two and grandmother of five who lives in the Pacific Northwest, has completed her new book, “The Path to Paradise”: a captivating story of one woman’s journey to seize life after surviving a near-death experience, while also finding love in the process.
“‘The Path to Paradise’ is an inspirational story about love and friendship,” writes Ranay. “It is a heartwarming, passionate story that follows the life of Julie Collins, a lonely woman who is surprisingly resuscitated following a tragic near-death experience. Upon reviving, she undergoes a dramatic, life-changing transformation that profoundly affects her future and enriches the lives of the people closest to her and proves it is never too late to find love.”
Published by Page Publishing, Ranay Richards’s enthralling tale will transport readers as they follow along on Julie’s path to opening herself up to the possibilities surrounding her, no matter what form they might take. Character-driven and emotionally candid, “The Path to Paradise” is sure to resonate with anyone who has ever found themselves transformed through life’s circumstances, promising to leave readers spellbound with each turn of the page.
Readers who wish to experience this riveting work can purchase “The Path to Paradise” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
“‘The Path to Paradise’ is an inspirational story about love and friendship,” writes Ranay. “It is a heartwarming, passionate story that follows the life of Julie Collins, a lonely woman who is surprisingly resuscitated following a tragic near-death experience. Upon reviving, she undergoes a dramatic, life-changing transformation that profoundly affects her future and enriches the lives of the people closest to her and proves it is never too late to find love.”
Published by Page Publishing, Ranay Richards’s enthralling tale will transport readers as they follow along on Julie’s path to opening herself up to the possibilities surrounding her, no matter what form they might take. Character-driven and emotionally candid, “The Path to Paradise” is sure to resonate with anyone who has ever found themselves transformed through life’s circumstances, promising to leave readers spellbound with each turn of the page.
Readers who wish to experience this riveting work can purchase “The Path to Paradise” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
Contact
Page Publishing Media DepartmentContact
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
Categories