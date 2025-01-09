Author Ranay Richards’s New Book, "The Path to Paradise," is a Poignant and Compelling Novel That Follows One Woman’s Extraordinary Second Chance at Life and Love

Recent release “The Path to Paradise” from Page Publishing author Ranay Richards is a stirring tale that centers around Julie Collins, a lonely woman who finds herself with a second chance at life after surviving a near-death experience. Now more inspired than ever to live her life to the fullest, Julie discovers it is never too late to find love once more.