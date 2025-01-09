Author Jeffrey Thomas Fairhurst’s New Book, “The Nature of God and Human Spiritual Evolution: The New Awakening,” Explores What is Needed to Secure the Future of Humanity
Recent release “The Nature of God and Human Spiritual Evolution: The New Awakening” from Page Publishing author Jeffrey Thomas Fairhurst is a compelling work that highlights the importance of recognizing truth in securing the future of the human race.
Auburn, CA, January 09, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Jeffrey Thomas Fairhurst has completed his new book, “The Nature of God and Human Spiritual Evolution: The New Awakening”: an eye-opening work that encourages readers to be alert and practice vigilance in their pursuit of the truth.
Author Jeffrey Thomas Fairhurst writes, “There are over nine thousand various religious cults around the globe today claiming to have the answers and only pathway to heaven, each using fabricated stories to appease the superstitious minds of people. Who’s right? Who’s wrong? Are they even close? Being a process analyst by profession, I was compelled by thoughts to analyze and evaluate creation, physical and spiritual, using the laws/directives of nature and the scales of process. If you want to find a crook, follow the money. If you want to find our God of creation, follow the processes of nature up through the scales of process and the order of magnitude. This book is intended for those who seek truth in the reality of life and the process of natural creation and evolution/ change regardless of your background. I am trying to write what needs to be said, but not too long so more people might want to read it. Yet where I repeat something, it is because it is a critical point, not regurgitating. The most important part of this book is the Cornerstone and Foundation of Human Understanding. Common grounds of understanding. Personally, I have zero power, none, zilch, to change a thing. The power of truth does. I am not trying to save anyone’s soul. I can’t; that is up to the individual. What I can do to help, though, is use the power of truth and truths of reality to be the authority of what my analysis reveals.”
Published by Page Publishing, Jeffrey Thomas Fairhurst’s gripping work alerts readers to the dangers of the current state of the world.
Readers who wish to experience this impactful work can purchase “The Nature of God and Human Spiritual Evolution: The New Awakening” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
