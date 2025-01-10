Author Angela S. Moore’s New Book, "Shelby Lies," is a Fascinating Novel That Centers on Ailese, a Brilliant, Bright, Beautiful Woman Who Decides to Change Her Life
Recent release “Shelby Lies” from Page Publishing author Angela S. Moore is an exciting narrative that takes readers on a lifechanging journey alongside Ailese, who decides to leave her frightful past behind and moves to Shelby.
Fairfield, CA, January 10, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Angela S. Moore, who resides in California with her family, has completed her new book, “Shelby Lies”: a heartwarming romance that follows Ailese as she must navigate meeting a new man while she is already living her dream life.
Author Angela S. Moore writes, “’Oh my gosh, I didn’t realize what time it is,’ Ailese said to herself as she was proofreading her presentation that she had been working on for weeks. Ailese wanted her speech to be perfect; it had to be. She was going to be presenting her presentation in two days in front of very important people, friends, colleagues, and most of all, vice presidents and lawyers from top law firms. People who were very important would be there. Ailese was a role model to a lot of people. She changed a lot of people’s lives. They looked up to her, and she came from a long way. Just a few years ago she was a secretary, working in the very same office, running errands, getting coffee, and making copies—pleasing everyone. She worked hard to get where she is now, the President of Lindell & Co., which she helped build from the ground up, and she believed in her multibillion-dollar company and was very proud of it!”
Published by Page Publishing, Angela S. Moore’s striking tale captures the inner turmoil of choosing between one dream and another.
Readers who wish to experience this memorable work can purchase “Shelby Lies” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
Author Angela S. Moore writes, “’Oh my gosh, I didn’t realize what time it is,’ Ailese said to herself as she was proofreading her presentation that she had been working on for weeks. Ailese wanted her speech to be perfect; it had to be. She was going to be presenting her presentation in two days in front of very important people, friends, colleagues, and most of all, vice presidents and lawyers from top law firms. People who were very important would be there. Ailese was a role model to a lot of people. She changed a lot of people’s lives. They looked up to her, and she came from a long way. Just a few years ago she was a secretary, working in the very same office, running errands, getting coffee, and making copies—pleasing everyone. She worked hard to get where she is now, the President of Lindell & Co., which she helped build from the ground up, and she believed in her multibillion-dollar company and was very proud of it!”
Published by Page Publishing, Angela S. Moore’s striking tale captures the inner turmoil of choosing between one dream and another.
Readers who wish to experience this memorable work can purchase “Shelby Lies” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
Contact
Page Publishing Media DepartmentContact
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
Categories