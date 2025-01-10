Author Teddy Adams’s New Book, “Keepin’ the Beat: The Musical Journey Continues,” is the Culmination of the Author’s Inspiring Musical Journey
Recent release “Keepin’ the Beat: The Musical Journey Continues” from Page Publishing author Teddy Adams is the compelling follow-up to the author’s first book, “The Up of the Down Beat,” taking readers to the author’s hometown of Savannah, Georgia, and beyond.
Savannah, GA, January 10, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Teddy Adams, a multifaceted artist who wears many hats, has completed his new book, “Keepin’ the Beat: The Musical Journey Continues”: a captivating work that offers a look inside the fascinating life of a musician.
Author Teddy Adams is a trombonist, composer, lecturer, and educator. Originally from Savannah, Georgia, he has traveled and performed locally, regionally, nationally, and internationally. Some of his performances and recordings include many of jazz’s biggest names such as Art Blakey, Rufus Reid, Ben Riley, Ben Tucker, Delbert Felix, Abbey Lincoln, Irene Reid, Wycliffe Gordon, Cab Calloway, Doug Carn, and James Moody, and the list goes on and on.
Adams is a charter member of the Savannah Jazz Hall of Fame and one of the co-founders of the Coastal Jazz Association (now Savannah Jazz Association), the Savannah Jazz Festival, and the Annual Christmas Concert and Jam Session now approaching its forty-seventh year. He has performed at all the Savannah Jazz Festivals and several times at other festivals that including Piccolo Spoleto, Gullah, Atlanta, Jacksonville, and many others. Adams has also been the recipient of many awards including The Key to the City of Savannah and recently being appointed Savannah’s first Official Jazz Ambassador by Mayor Van Johnson. He has also authored his book, The Up of the Down Beat, and is in the process of writing a sequel/legacy, Keepin’ the Beat.
Adams, along with Randy Reese, is the co-founder of the Savannah Jazz Orchestra. He presently leads several small groups, which include the Teddy Adams Sextet. In addition to serving in the US Air Force for ten years and retiring after a thirty-four-year career with the city of Savannah, he is presently teaching in the music department of Savannah State University and has served as music director for Savannah’s premier jazz club, Good Times Jazz Bar and Restaurant, since its opening almost five years ago.
Adams writes, “Jazz, because of its profoundness, infinity, creativity, and innateness, defies an explanation/definition. There are generalizations, elusions, opinions, and academic definitions of jazz, but none amply describe its essence. Not knowing or being given a definition does not affect its essence. The ‘Proof Is in the Pudding.’ Most listeners know it when they hear it without dealing with what it is. Definitions are academic. 'Proof positive' is created and rendered by the performers as they express the art form.”
He continues, “Definitions, opinions, and/or conclusions are personal, but one thing is undeniable: the art form commonly referred to as jazz is one of the most profound music art forms in existence and one of America’s gifts to the world.”
Published by Page Publishing, Teddy Adams's engaging work presents the author's lasting legacy in the music world.
