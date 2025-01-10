Author Bette Stead’s New Book, “Why Precious the Cat 'Owns' a Retirement Home,” is a Charming Story of a Loving Rescue Cat Who Finds Her Calling in Helping Others
Recent release “Why Precious the Cat 'Owns' a Retirement Home” from Page Publishing author Bette Stead centers around Precious, a cat who is rescued by a kind family and given a brand-new lease on life. However, after moving to a new home, Precious discovers her true calling and begins spending time at a nearby retirement home, where the residents welcome her with open arms.
Houston, TX, January 10, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Bette Stead, professor emerita at the C. T. Bauer College of Business, University of Houston (UH), where she taught for thirty-four years, has completed her new book, “Why Precious the Cat 'Owns' a Retirement Home”: a beautiful story all about the adventures of Precious, a cat who discovers how much she can help others while spending time at a retirement home with the residents there who appreciate her company.
Stead shares, “This book is to entertain both cat people and non-cat people about Precious the Cat and the true story of her life in the first half of the book and the second half of the book when she moves to another city and becomes a cat of faith.”
Published by Page Publishing, Bette Stead’s riveting tale will captivate readers of all ages as they follow along on Precious’s journey from her new home to eventually becoming an active member in the lives of those living at the retirement home. Based on true events, “Why Precious the Cat ‘Owns’ a Retirement Home” is sure to delight readers, making it a wonderful addition to any family or classroom library.
Readers who wish to experience this uplifting work can purchase “Why Precious the Cat 'Owns' a Retirement Home” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
Contact
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
