Author Bette Stead’s New Book, “Why Precious the Cat 'Owns' a Retirement Home,” is a Charming Story of a Loving Rescue Cat Who Finds Her Calling in Helping Others

Recent release “Why Precious the Cat 'Owns' a Retirement Home” from Page Publishing author Bette Stead centers around Precious, a cat who is rescued by a kind family and given a brand-new lease on life. However, after moving to a new home, Precious discovers her true calling and begins spending time at a nearby retirement home, where the residents welcome her with open arms.