Goldman Investment Advisors Announces Successful Sale of a Three-Property Self-Storage Portfolio
Overland Park, KS, January 05, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Goldman Investment Advisors is pleased to announce the successful sale of a premier three-property self-storage portfolio located in the St. Louis, Missouri metro area. The portfolio, which includes Fenton Self Storage, Fenton Self Storage West, and Hillsboro All Purpose Storage, represented a unique investment opportunity in one of Missouri's growing markets.
The three properties encompass a total of 223,770 rentable square feet across 1,108 units, including traditional storage spaces, climate-controlled units, and outdoor parking spaces for boats and RVs. The portfolio was highly sought after due to its strategic location, high occupancy rates, and strong financial performance.
Investment Highlights:
· Fenton Self Storage: 70,400 RSF with 386 units and a 91% occupancy rate.
· Fenton Self Storage West: 60,240 RSF with 182 units and an 86% occupancy rate.
· Hillsboro All Purpose Storage: 93,130 RSF with 540 units and a 79% occupancy rate.
Strong Growth and Expansion Potential
The portfolio boasted significant expansion opportunities, including approved plans for additional storage buildings at Fenton Self Storage West and recent expansions at Hillsboro All Purpose Storage. These enhancements underscored the portfolio's long-term growth potential and attracted considerable interest from institutional and private investors.
A Competitive Transaction Process
Goldman Investment Advisors facilitated a competitive bidding process, resulting in multiple offers and a final sale that exceeded expectations. The transaction was completed efficiently, meeting the scheduled closing deadline and delivering exceptional value to the seller.
"We are thrilled to have successfully brokered this transaction," said Larry Goldman, CCIM, Principal of Goldman Investment Advisors. "The strong performance and growth potential of these properties highlight the continued demand for high-quality self-storage investments in expanding suburban markets."
Larry Goldman, CCIM, represented the Seller in the transaction and has been the Argus broker affiliate representing Kansas, Missouri, Arkansas and Southern Illinois for over 25 years. He can be reached at 913-707-9030.
Based in Denver, Colorado, Argus Self Storage Advisors (Argus) was formed in 1994 to assist owners and investors of self-storage with their real estate needs. Through the years, Argus has assembled a network of real estate brokers experienced in self-storage and income property investments. Now the largest self-storage brokerage network in the United States, the Argus network has 36 Broker Affiliates covering nearly 40 markets. These brokers are able to meet the needs of self-storage investors and owners whether it is acting as a buyer’s agent or listing and marketing a property. For more information call 1-800-55-STORE or visit www.argus-selfstorage.com.
The three properties encompass a total of 223,770 rentable square feet across 1,108 units, including traditional storage spaces, climate-controlled units, and outdoor parking spaces for boats and RVs. The portfolio was highly sought after due to its strategic location, high occupancy rates, and strong financial performance.
Investment Highlights:
· Fenton Self Storage: 70,400 RSF with 386 units and a 91% occupancy rate.
· Fenton Self Storage West: 60,240 RSF with 182 units and an 86% occupancy rate.
· Hillsboro All Purpose Storage: 93,130 RSF with 540 units and a 79% occupancy rate.
Strong Growth and Expansion Potential
The portfolio boasted significant expansion opportunities, including approved plans for additional storage buildings at Fenton Self Storage West and recent expansions at Hillsboro All Purpose Storage. These enhancements underscored the portfolio's long-term growth potential and attracted considerable interest from institutional and private investors.
A Competitive Transaction Process
Goldman Investment Advisors facilitated a competitive bidding process, resulting in multiple offers and a final sale that exceeded expectations. The transaction was completed efficiently, meeting the scheduled closing deadline and delivering exceptional value to the seller.
"We are thrilled to have successfully brokered this transaction," said Larry Goldman, CCIM, Principal of Goldman Investment Advisors. "The strong performance and growth potential of these properties highlight the continued demand for high-quality self-storage investments in expanding suburban markets."
Larry Goldman, CCIM, represented the Seller in the transaction and has been the Argus broker affiliate representing Kansas, Missouri, Arkansas and Southern Illinois for over 25 years. He can be reached at 913-707-9030.
Based in Denver, Colorado, Argus Self Storage Advisors (Argus) was formed in 1994 to assist owners and investors of self-storage with their real estate needs. Through the years, Argus has assembled a network of real estate brokers experienced in self-storage and income property investments. Now the largest self-storage brokerage network in the United States, the Argus network has 36 Broker Affiliates covering nearly 40 markets. These brokers are able to meet the needs of self-storage investors and owners whether it is acting as a buyer’s agent or listing and marketing a property. For more information call 1-800-55-STORE or visit www.argus-selfstorage.com.
Contact
Argus Self Storage AdvisorsContact
Amy Hitchingham
800-557-8673
www.argus-selfstorage.com
Amy Hitchingham
800-557-8673
www.argus-selfstorage.com
Categories