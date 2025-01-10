Joseph Belfield’s Newly Released “GOD, Are You There?” is a Powerful Testimony of Faith and Resilience
“GOD, Are You There?” from Christian Faith Publishing author Joseph Belfield is an inspiring memoir that explores the redemptive power of faith amid life’s hardships, sharing a deeply personal journey through abuse, addiction, and spiritual awakening.
New Bethlehem, PA, January 10, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “GOD, Are You There?” a moving and introspective memoir that details the author’s transformative journey from hardship to healing, is the creation of published author, Joseph Belfield.
Belfield shares, “My journey is a testament to the resilience of the human spirit. Despite enduring unimaginable hardships, I have found solace and strength in his faith, emerging from the depths of abuse and addiction with a renewed sense of purpose.
"These trials have transformed me from a life of self-hatred and doubt into a life of love and compassion. Along the way, I have grown and become a person who has found a renewed sense of purpose and healing.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Joseph Belfield’s new book invites readers to witness his struggles and triumphs, encouraging others to find their own path to spiritual healing.
Consumers can purchase “GOD, Are You There?” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “GOD, Are You There?” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
