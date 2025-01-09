Albany Navarre’s Newly Released "The Building Blocks for Financial Literacy" is an Essential and Practical Guide
“The Building Blocks for Financial Literacy” from Christian Faith Publishing author Albany Navarre is a comprehensive curriculum designed to teach essential financial skills to individuals aged 6–18, aimed at fostering financial literacy across generations.
New Orleans, LA, January 09, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “The Building Blocks for Financial Literacy”: a fundamental and sensible guide to financial education. “The Building Blocks for Financial Literacy” is the creation of published author, Albany Navarre, who graduated with a degree in criminal justice from Southern University of New Orleans. She started teaching in 2017. That’s the same year her education consultant business, Our Children’s Children, was born.
Navarre shares, “This book is the start of breaking generational financial curses. This book is more of a curriculum guide gear toward ages 6–18 platform. It can benefit the entire family. It’s filled with lessons about how to start a bank account, what is a credit score, information about the stock market, and so much more. The activities help all apply what they learned from week to week. The book tells you what materials you will need to complete each activity. You may have some of the materials on hand. The book is easy to follow. The lessons and activities you will learn in this book is forever remembered, which can be taught from generation to generation.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Albany Navarre’s new book is an invaluable resource for families looking to instill strong financial knowledge and habits in young learners, ensuring these skills are passed down through generations.
Consumers can purchase “The Building Blocks for Financial Literacy” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “The Building Blocks for Financial Literacy,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
