Cindy Lloyd’s Newly Released “Ethernia: The Power Within” is a Captivating Tale of Discovery, Courage, and the Fight to Restore Balance to a Troubled World
“Ethernia: The Power Within” from Christian Faith Publishing author Cindy Lloyd is a thrilling fantasy adventure that follows a young woman’s journey to uncover her destiny and save her world from encroaching darkness.
Sherman, TX, January 09, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “Ethernia: The Power Within”: an enthralling narrative that combines elements of fantasy, self-discovery, and epic battles between light and darkness. “Ethernia: The Power Within” is the creation of published author, Cindy Lloyd, a dedicated wife, mother, and grandmother who resides in Texas.
Lloyd shares, “Living on a farm, Tanaeyia’s life was idyllic. Daily rides among the wildflowers and watching the sunsets gave her a sense of wonder. As she watched life play out around her, she thought she had her life figured out.
"Families have a way of keeping secrets, and for Tanaeyia, the secret that was kept from her was big. Soon to be eighteen, she had her whole life ahead of her. She was ready to break free and soar. But life has a way of twisting and turning into what you could never imagine. Drought swept the land, and nature’s promise was left to struggle. Little did she know that she would be faced with the task of saving the world and, with that, returning the stones of light and dark back to their resting place. Fighting forces that were bent on taking what little light that was left, she faced down an evil that wanted to permeate the world. In the madness of saving the world, she would open her heart, making room for a love so rare, it gave her wings.
"Learning who she was took her to a place she never dreamed of, and leaning on what she knew, she became the leader that the world needed.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Cindy Lloyd’s new book weaves a vivid tapestry of resilience and hope, drawing readers into a richly imagined world where a young heroine must embrace her power to protect the light within.
Consumers can purchase “Ethernia: The Power Within” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Ethernia: The Power Within,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
