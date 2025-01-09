Kanatu Karorsa’s Newly Released “Rev. Daffa Jammo and I: The Reminiscence of Our Lives In My Own Words: First Edition” is a Heartfelt Tribute to Family and Faith

“Rev. Daffa Jammo and I: The Reminiscence of Our Lives In My Own Words: First Edition” from Christian Faith Publishing author Kanatu Karorsa is an intimate reflection on the lives of the author's parents, showcasing their journey of love, faith, and dedication to community and Christian values.