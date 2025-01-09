Kanatu Karorsa’s Newly Released “Rev. Daffa Jammo and I: The Reminiscence of Our Lives In My Own Words: First Edition” is a Heartfelt Tribute to Family and Faith
“Rev. Daffa Jammo and I: The Reminiscence of Our Lives In My Own Words: First Edition” from Christian Faith Publishing author Kanatu Karorsa is an intimate reflection on the lives of the author's parents, showcasing their journey of love, faith, and dedication to community and Christian values.
New York, NY, January 09, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “Rev. Daffa Jammo and I: The Reminiscence of Our Lives In My Own Words: First Edition”: a deeply personal and faith-driven memoir. “Rev. Daffa Jammo and I: The Reminiscence of Our Lives In My Own Words: First Edition” is the creation of published author, Kanatu Karorsa.
Karorsa shares, “It all started during our coffee time as we talked, and this eventually became the short story of their lives.
"Since my father did not write about their personal life together, my siblings and close friends of our parents asked Mamma to write their story. This gave me the drive to write the journey of the match made in heaven—my parents—that led to the development of a community as well as the foundation of Protestant faith in Aira, Wollaga.
"I wanted to share this wonderful life of my parents with others who shared their views and values without leaving anything behind. The seventy years of their lives and work might take over five volumes, but I wanted to get the firsthand story as much as I could from her.
"After our father’s death, my mother moved with us to the USA. I have had a wonderful time with her talking about their journey. I learned untold and powerful stories of their lives that made me stronger than ever before. They were blessed with the growth of Christian community and the fruit that was budding.
"My mother was fifteen when she married my father. They had nine children together. Six are alive, and three have gone to God. My mother is a loving, hardworking, determined, 'Never settle for less,' and go-getter type of person. My father was an observer, pastor, educator, writer, storyteller, poet, and a patient person. Thus, they taught their children to work hard and never give up on life, to value human life, know our rights, and fight for the voiceless no matter where we live.
"These are the patterns of life that they both lived, whether life was good or difficult. They valued and loved the Aira community that they built together. They accomplished their dreams and abundantly appreciated it. They both lived a public life, cherished and respected each other. God stood by both of them and carried them through their journey. This is the short story of their lives.
"I am thankful to God for giving my mother a bright mind that remembers things that had happened throughout their lives. I’m also grateful to God for giving me the opportunity to write about these wonderful people who shone in all our lives.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Kanatu Karorsa’s new book offers a touching narrative that not only honors the legacy of his parents but also serves as a testament to the enduring power of faith and community.
Consumers can purchase “Rev. Daffa Jammo and I: The Reminiscence of Our Lives In My Own Words: First Edition” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Rev. Daffa Jammo and I: The Reminiscence of Our Lives In My Own Words: First Edition,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Karorsa shares, “It all started during our coffee time as we talked, and this eventually became the short story of their lives.
"Since my father did not write about their personal life together, my siblings and close friends of our parents asked Mamma to write their story. This gave me the drive to write the journey of the match made in heaven—my parents—that led to the development of a community as well as the foundation of Protestant faith in Aira, Wollaga.
"I wanted to share this wonderful life of my parents with others who shared their views and values without leaving anything behind. The seventy years of their lives and work might take over five volumes, but I wanted to get the firsthand story as much as I could from her.
"After our father’s death, my mother moved with us to the USA. I have had a wonderful time with her talking about their journey. I learned untold and powerful stories of their lives that made me stronger than ever before. They were blessed with the growth of Christian community and the fruit that was budding.
"My mother was fifteen when she married my father. They had nine children together. Six are alive, and three have gone to God. My mother is a loving, hardworking, determined, 'Never settle for less,' and go-getter type of person. My father was an observer, pastor, educator, writer, storyteller, poet, and a patient person. Thus, they taught their children to work hard and never give up on life, to value human life, know our rights, and fight for the voiceless no matter where we live.
"These are the patterns of life that they both lived, whether life was good or difficult. They valued and loved the Aira community that they built together. They accomplished their dreams and abundantly appreciated it. They both lived a public life, cherished and respected each other. God stood by both of them and carried them through their journey. This is the short story of their lives.
"I am thankful to God for giving my mother a bright mind that remembers things that had happened throughout their lives. I’m also grateful to God for giving me the opportunity to write about these wonderful people who shone in all our lives.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Kanatu Karorsa’s new book offers a touching narrative that not only honors the legacy of his parents but also serves as a testament to the enduring power of faith and community.
Consumers can purchase “Rev. Daffa Jammo and I: The Reminiscence of Our Lives In My Own Words: First Edition” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Rev. Daffa Jammo and I: The Reminiscence of Our Lives In My Own Words: First Edition,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories