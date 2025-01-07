Career Highways Achieves SOC 2 Type II Compliance, Meeting Highest Bar for Customer Data Security
Career Highways Implements Security and Privacy Best Practices for Service Providers Tasked with Handling Customer Data.
Chicago, IL, January 07, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Career Highways, a career path platform, has successfully completed the Service Organization Control (SOC 2) Type II examination and certification. Career Highways’ customers can now be assured that Career Highways is meeting the highest standards for data security.
"This achievement marks the successful completion of our rigorous journey to obtain SOC 2 Certification for the four key controls: security, availability, confidentiality, and privacy. It is a significant milestone that enhances our credibility and trustworthiness with our large enterprise clients, assuring them that we are committed to safeguarding their information," says Liz Eversoll, CEO of Career Highways.
SOC 2 Type II audits are designed to provide independent confirmation that organizations have sufficient controls in place to mitigate security, availability, confidentiality and privacy risks over an extended time period. As the most comprehensive system and certification within the Systems and Organization Controls protocol, it evaluates a company’s policies and procedures over a specified time period in order to ensure continued compliance and reliability.
Career Highways’ SOC 2 Type II audit was completed by ZeroDay with the help of Secureframe. Secureframe also drives Career Highways’ continuous compliance strategy, including the ability to continuously track, monitor, and remediate any compliance needs.
About Career Highways
Career Highways provides individuals of all ages the ability to recognize their natural talents and a clear path to a lifelong career. With a unique blend of AI-based career progression tools, Career Highways aims to equip everyone with the ability to visualize their career success.
About Secureframe
Secureframe empowers businesses to build trust with customers by automating information security and compliance. Backed by top-tier investors and corporations such as Google, Kleiner Perkins, and Accomplice Ventures, the company is amongst the Forbes list of Top 100 Startup Employers for 2023.
"This achievement marks the successful completion of our rigorous journey to obtain SOC 2 Certification for the four key controls: security, availability, confidentiality, and privacy. It is a significant milestone that enhances our credibility and trustworthiness with our large enterprise clients, assuring them that we are committed to safeguarding their information," says Liz Eversoll, CEO of Career Highways.
SOC 2 Type II audits are designed to provide independent confirmation that organizations have sufficient controls in place to mitigate security, availability, confidentiality and privacy risks over an extended time period. As the most comprehensive system and certification within the Systems and Organization Controls protocol, it evaluates a company’s policies and procedures over a specified time period in order to ensure continued compliance and reliability.
Career Highways’ SOC 2 Type II audit was completed by ZeroDay with the help of Secureframe. Secureframe also drives Career Highways’ continuous compliance strategy, including the ability to continuously track, monitor, and remediate any compliance needs.
About Career Highways
Career Highways provides individuals of all ages the ability to recognize their natural talents and a clear path to a lifelong career. With a unique blend of AI-based career progression tools, Career Highways aims to equip everyone with the ability to visualize their career success.
About Secureframe
Secureframe empowers businesses to build trust with customers by automating information security and compliance. Backed by top-tier investors and corporations such as Google, Kleiner Perkins, and Accomplice Ventures, the company is amongst the Forbes list of Top 100 Startup Employers for 2023.
Contact
Career HighwaysContact
Liz Eversoll
(608)220-1900
www.careerhighways.com
Liz Eversoll
(608)220-1900
www.careerhighways.com
Categories