Tim Carroll’s Newly Released "Sales by the Book!" is Inspiring Guide for Sales Professionals Seeking to Integrate Faith Into Their Careers
“Sales by the Book!: Biblical Suggestions for the Sales Professional” from Christian Faith Publishing author Tim Carroll offers practical insights and biblical wisdom to empower sales professionals in their personal and professional lives.
Cornelius, NC, January 09, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “Sales by the Book!: Biblical Suggestions for the Sales Professional”: a thought-provoking exploration of biblical principles applied to the world of sales. “Sales by the Book!: Biblical Suggestions for the Sales Professional” is the creation of published author, Tim Carroll, a top-performing sales professional, coach, mentor, and leader. He has a diverse business background in sales, leadership, and management having worked across various industries and vertical markets. With over twenty years of sales experience, his client list includes numerous Global and Fortune 500 companies.
He graduated from the University of North Texas and served in the United States Air Force as an aerospace physiologist. He has served as a deacon, led the marriage ministry at his former church, coached youth sports, been a guest college lecturer and a small group teacher. Tim was a founding board member for the Lake Norman IT Professionals, member of the Lake Norman Economic Development Group, and served on the board for Voice Box Ministries. He has a passion for leadership, the study of great leaders, and incorporating his faith into the business community.
Tim Carroll currently resides in Cornelius, North Carolina, with his wife Carla and their two sons, Clayton and Caleb.
Carroll shares, “If the Bible was given to us for every aspect of our life, then it applies to our sales and business roles as well. Sales by the Book explores biblical scriptures and how we can apply these principles in our everyday jobs as sales professionals. This devotional will look at various topics that sales representatives face and how to use God’s word to serve as a guiding light to strengthen us in our faith and in our daily sales lives.
"You’ll learn how sales can be a noble profession when approached from a biblical view; how to handle anxiousness about reaching our sales quotas; how to incorporate your faith with your clients and customers; how hope can be a strategy when we are striving to be in God’s will; how to learn to show more gratitude, appreciate, and recognize God’s handiwork in our daily lives; and how our roles as sales representatives can be a mission field.
"'Sales by the Book' will help strengthen your relationships with your coworkers, customers, and your family as You walk with God’s presence in your life.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Tim Carroll’s new book offers a refreshing perspective on balancing faith, work, and life while pursuing professional success.
Consumers can purchase “Sales by the Book!: Biblical Suggestions for the Sales Professional” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Sales by the Book!: Biblical Suggestions for the Sales Professional,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
He graduated from the University of North Texas and served in the United States Air Force as an aerospace physiologist. He has served as a deacon, led the marriage ministry at his former church, coached youth sports, been a guest college lecturer and a small group teacher. Tim was a founding board member for the Lake Norman IT Professionals, member of the Lake Norman Economic Development Group, and served on the board for Voice Box Ministries. He has a passion for leadership, the study of great leaders, and incorporating his faith into the business community.
Tim Carroll currently resides in Cornelius, North Carolina, with his wife Carla and their two sons, Clayton and Caleb.
Carroll shares, “If the Bible was given to us for every aspect of our life, then it applies to our sales and business roles as well. Sales by the Book explores biblical scriptures and how we can apply these principles in our everyday jobs as sales professionals. This devotional will look at various topics that sales representatives face and how to use God’s word to serve as a guiding light to strengthen us in our faith and in our daily sales lives.
"You’ll learn how sales can be a noble profession when approached from a biblical view; how to handle anxiousness about reaching our sales quotas; how to incorporate your faith with your clients and customers; how hope can be a strategy when we are striving to be in God’s will; how to learn to show more gratitude, appreciate, and recognize God’s handiwork in our daily lives; and how our roles as sales representatives can be a mission field.
"'Sales by the Book' will help strengthen your relationships with your coworkers, customers, and your family as You walk with God’s presence in your life.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Tim Carroll’s new book offers a refreshing perspective on balancing faith, work, and life while pursuing professional success.
Consumers can purchase “Sales by the Book!: Biblical Suggestions for the Sales Professional” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Sales by the Book!: Biblical Suggestions for the Sales Professional,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories